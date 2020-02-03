Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa
Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 31. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jill Biden introduces her husband Joe Biden during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Emma Patty runs with a sign supporting Elizabeth Warren before a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People react as Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amy Klobuchar poses with a supporter for a photo at a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at a campaign event in support of Joe Biden in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Elizabeth Warren does a 'pinkie promise' with a group of girls before a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of a dance group pose for a picture before a Joe Biden campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A supporter of Bernie Sanders draws on the pavement with chalk at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People are seen as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren poses for a group photo at a campaign canvass kickoff at the home of a supporter in Urbandale, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elizabeth Warren dances with a boy at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Crowd members watch Amy Klobuchar speak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders addresses a college town hall two days before the 2020 Iowa Caucus in the Black Box Theater at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Elizabeth Warren reacts while speaking at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden takes a selfie after a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Bernie Sanders speak to supporters outside a campaign Super Bowl watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pete Buttigieg walks at a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Amy Klobuchar arrives backstage for a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child sleeps while waiting for a Bernie Sanders rally to start at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman looks into a packed campaign field office where Bernie Sanders was making a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters line up to see Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, U.S., February 2. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Super Bowl LIV
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.
Super Bowl halftime show
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death
The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, marking his death with a host of tributes and musical performances, including a moving pregame speech by LeBron James.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day
The United Kingdom leaves the European Union, its most significant change of course since the loss of its empire - and a major blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of two world wars.