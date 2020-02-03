Edition:
Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Elizabeth Warren is joined onstage by her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 31. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Jill Biden introduces her husband Joe Biden during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Emma Patty runs with a sign supporting Elizabeth Warren before a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
People react as Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Amy Klobuchar poses with a supporter for a photo at a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Former Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at a campaign event in support of Joe Biden in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren does a 'pinkie promise' with a group of girls before a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Members of a dance group pose for a picture before a Joe Biden campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A supporter of Bernie Sanders draws on the pavement with chalk at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
People are seen as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren poses for a group photo at a campaign canvass kickoff at the home of a supporter in Urbandale, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren dances with a boy at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Crowd members watch Amy Klobuchar speak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Bernie Sanders addresses a college town hall two days before the 2020 Iowa Caucus in the Black Box Theater at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren reacts while speaking at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Joe Biden takes a selfie after a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Bernie Sanders speak to supporters outside a campaign Super Bowl watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Pete Buttigieg walks at a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Amy Klobuchar arrives backstage for a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A child sleeps while waiting for a Bernie Sanders rally to start at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A woman looks into a packed campaign field office where Bernie Sanders was making a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Supporters line up to see Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, U.S., February 2. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
