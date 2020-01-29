Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, January 29. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Local residents listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Andrew Yang's campaign bus is seen reflected in a window during a campaign stop in Perry, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Esther Dean, local resident, pauses as she chats with Joe Biden while talking about losing sons, during a camping event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tom Steyer speaks at a town hall meeting in Ankeny, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren arrives to meet with a group of volunteer leaders for her campaign at Lucky's on Sixteenth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders greet each other at a campaign rally held by Sanders in Sioux City, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Elizabeth Warren is joined by television personality Jonathan Van Ness at a campaign town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Filmmaker Michael Moore distributes donuts to attendees during a campaign rally held by Bernie Sanders in Sioux City, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A tearful Michelle Tipsword asks Elizabeth Warren a question about special education funding at a campaign town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A local resident looks at Joe Biden as he speaks during a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A podium and microphone for speakers at a Bernie Sanders' campaign rally in Storm Lake, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden addresses the crowd at a campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Elizabeth Warren waits backstage as she is introduced at the Scott County Democrats Red, White and Blue Gala 2020 in Bettendorf, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden's campaign bus sits on the road outside a campaign event at VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa, January 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Muscatine, Iowa, January 21. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
