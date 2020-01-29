Edition:
Wed Jan 29, 2020

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, January 29. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Local residents listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Andrew Yang's campaign bus is seen reflected in a window during a campaign stop in Perry, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Esther Dean, local resident, pauses as she chats with Joe Biden while talking about losing sons, during a camping event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Tom Steyer speaks at a town hall meeting in Ankeny, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Elizabeth Warren arrives to meet with a group of volunteer leaders for her campaign at Lucky's on Sixteenth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders greet each other at a campaign rally held by Sanders in Sioux City, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is joined by television personality Jonathan Van Ness at a campaign town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Filmmaker Michael Moore distributes donuts to attendees during a campaign rally held by Bernie Sanders in Sioux City, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A tearful Michelle Tipsword asks Elizabeth Warren a question about special education funding at a campaign town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A local resident looks at Joe Biden as he speaks during a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A podium and microphone for speakers at a Bernie Sanders' campaign rally in Storm Lake, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Joe Biden addresses the crowd at a campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Elizabeth Warren waits backstage as she is introduced at the Scott County Democrats Red, White and Blue Gala 2020 in Bettendorf, Iowa, January 25. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Joe Biden's campaign bus sits on the road outside a campaign event at VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa, January 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Muscatine, Iowa, January 21. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
