Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
BILL DE BLASIO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, an unapologetically progressive Democrat who has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration's policies, has decided to go after the president's job. The mayor, who is barred from seeking a...more
JOE BIDEN: The leader in polls of Democratic presidential contenders, Biden waited until late April to enter the race - launching his bid by taking a direct swipe at Trump. Biden, 76, who served eight years as vice president under President Barack...more
KAMALA HARRIS: The first-term senator from California would make history as the first black woman to gain the nomination. Harris, 54, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, announced her candidacy on the holiday honoring slain civil...more
STEVE BULLOCK: The Democratic governor of Montana, re-elected in 2016 in a conservative state that Trump carried by 20 percentage points, has touted his electability and ability to work across party lines. Bullock, 53, has made campaign finance...more
CORY BOOKER: Booker, 50, a senator from New Jersey and former mayor of Newark, gained national prominence in the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. Booker, who is black, has made U.S. race relations and racial disparities a focus...more
ELIZABETH WARREN: The 69-year-old senator from Massachusetts is a leader of the party's liberals and a fierce critic of Wall Street who was instrumental in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She has focused her presidential campaign...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG: The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is emerging from underdog status as he begins to build momentum with young voters. A Harvard University graduate and Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, he speaks seven languages...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR: The third-term senator from Minnesota was the first moderate in the Democratic field vying to challenge Trump. Klobuchar, 58, gained national attention in 2018 when she sparred with Brett Kavanaugh during Senate hearings for his...more
BETO O'ROURKE: The former three-term Texas congressman jumped into the race on March 14 - and has been jumping on to store countertops ever since to deliver his optimistic message to voters in early primary states. O'Rourke, 46, gained fame last year...more
JULIAN CASTRO: The secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama would be the first Hispanic to win a major U.S. party's presidential nomination. Castro, 44, whose grandmother immigrated to Texas from Mexico, has used his...more
KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND: Gillibrand, known as a moderate when she served as a congresswoman from upstate New York, has refashioned herself into a staunch progressive, calling for strict gun laws and supporting the Green New Deal. The senator for New York,...more
BERNIE SANDERS: The senator from Vermont lost the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton but has jumped in for a second try. In the 2020 race, Sanders, 77, will have to fight to stand out in a packed field of progressives touting issues he...more
TULSI GABBARD: The Samoan-American congresswoman from Hawaii and Iraq war veteran is the first Hindu to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. After working for her father's anti-gay advocacy group and drafting relevant legislation, she was...more
ANDREW YANG: The entrepreneur and former tech executive is focusing his campaign on an ambitious universal income plan. Yang, 44, wants to guarantee all Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 a $1,000 check every month. The son of immigrants from...more
JAY INSLEE: The Washington state governor has made fighting climate change the central issue of his campaign. As governor, Inslee, 68, has moved to put a moratorium on capital punishment and fully implement the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as...more
TIM RYAN: The moderate nine-term congressman from a working-class district in the battleground state of Ohio has touted his appeal to the blue-collar voters who fled to Trump in 2016. Ryan, 45, pledges to create jobs in new technologies and to focus...more
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: The 66-year-old New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker and Texas native believes her spirituality-focused campaign can heal America. A 1992 interview on Oprah Winfrey's show propelled Williamson to make a name...more
JOHN DELANEY: The former U.S. representative from Maryland became the first Democrat to enter the 2020 race, declaring his candidacy in July 2017. Delaney, 56, plans to focus on advancing only bipartisan bills during the first 100 days of his...more
WAYNE MESSAM: Messam, 44, defeated a 16-year incumbent in 2015 to become the first black mayor of the Miami suburb of Miramar. He was re-elected in March. The son of Jamaican immigrants, he played on Florida State University's 1993 national...more
JOHN HICKENLOOPER: The 67-year-old former Colorado governor has positioned himself as a centrist and an experienced officeholder with business experience. He is the only Democratic presidential candidate so far to oppose the Green New Deal plan to...more
ERIC SWALWELL: The third-term congressman from a district south of San Francisco cited tackling student debt and gun violence among the reasons he jumped into the Democratic primary race. Swalwell, 38, is among the younger candidates vying for the...more
SETH MOULTON: An Iraq War veteran and member of Congress, Moulton, 40, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014. Moulton served in the Marines from 2001 to 2008. He became a vocal critic of the Iraq War, saying no more troops...more
MICHAEL BENNET: Bennet, 54, who is serving his second full six-year term as a senator for Colorado, has centered his political career on improving the American education system. He previously ran Denver's public schools. Bennet is not well known...more
MIKE GRAVEL: The 89-year-old former senator made a little-known run for the Democratic nomination in 2008 and is taking another stab at the White House. One of his top issues is advocating for direct democracy, which would remove power from Congress...more
Next Slideshows
National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Brazil to rally against education spending freezes in the biggest demonstrations to date against the...
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their...
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above
Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws
Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.
National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Brazil to rally against education spending freezes in the biggest demonstrations to date against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called marchers "useful idiots and imbeciles."
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their homes and shops, in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.