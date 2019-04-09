Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
ERIC SWALWELL - The third-term congressman from a California district south of San Francisco says tackling student debt and gun violence are among the reasons he jumped into the race. Swalwell, 38, cites his work on the House Intelligence Committee...more
TIM RYAN - The moderate nine-term congressman from a working-class district in the battleground state of Ohio has touted his appeal to the blue-collar voters who fled to Trump in 2016. He says Trump has turned his back on those voters and failed to...more
BETO O ROURKE - The former three-term Texas congressman jumped into the race on March 14 - and has been jumping onto store countertops ever since to deliver his optimistic message to voters in early primary states. O'Rourke, 46, gained fame last year...more
JOHN HICKENLOOPER - The 67-year-old former Colorado governor has positioned himself as a centrist and an experienced officeholder with business experience. He is the only Democratic presidential candidate so far to oppose the Green New Deal plan to...more
JAY INSLEE - The Washington state governor has made fighting climate change the central issue of his campaign. As governor, Inslee, 68, has moved to put a moratorium on capital punishment and fully implement the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as...more
BERNIE SANDERS - The senator from Vermont lost the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton but has jumped in for a second try. In the 2020 race, Sanders, 77, will have to fight to stand out in a packed field of liberal progressives touting...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR - The third-term senator from Minnesota was the first moderate in the Democratic field vying to challenge Trump. Klobuchar, 58, gained national attention in 2018 when she sparred with Kavanaugh during Senate hearings for his Supreme...more
ELIZABETH WARREN - The 69-year-old senator from Massachusetts is a leader of the party's liberals and a fierce Wall Street critic who was instrumental in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She has focused her presidential campaign on...more
CORY BOOKER - Booker, 49, a black senator from New Jersey and former mayor of Newark, gained national prominence in the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. He has made U.S. race relations and racial disparities a focus of his...more
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON - The 66-year-old New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker and Texas native believes her spirituality-focused campaign can heal America. A 1992 interview on Oprah Winfrey's show propelled her to make a name for...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG - The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is emerging from underdog status as he begins to build momentum with young voters. A Harvard University graduate and Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, he speaks seven languages...more
KAMALA HARRIS - The first-term senator from California would make history as the first black woman to gain the nomination. Harris, 54, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, announced her candidacy on the holiday honoring slain civil...more
KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND - Gillibrand, known as a moderate when she served as a congresswoman from upstate New York, has refashioned herself into a staunch progressive, calling for strict gun laws and supporting the Green New Deal. The senator for New...more
JULIAN CASTRO - The secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama would be the first Hispanic to win a major U.S. party's presidential nomination. Castro, 44, whose grandmother was a Mexican immigrant who immigrated to...more
TULSI GABBARD - The Samoan-American congresswoman from Hawaii and Iraq war veteran is the first Hindu to serve in the House of Representatives. After working for her father's anti-gay advocacy group and drafting relevant legislation, she was forced...more
ANDREW YANG - The entrepreneur and former tech executive is focusing his campaign on an ambitious universal income plan. Yang, 44, wants to guarantee all American citizens between the ages of 18 and 64 a $1,000 check every month. The son of...more
JOHN DELANEY - The former U.S. representative from Maryland became the first Democrat to enter the 2020 race, declaring his candidacy in July 2017. Delaney, 55, plans to focus on advancing only bipartisan bills during the first 100 days of his...more
