Democratic primary in South Carolina
People vote at a train station used as a polling station for the South Carolina primary in Denmark, South Carolina, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man with two dogs votes at a polling station in West Columbia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People vote at a train station used as a polling station in Denmark. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A voter casts his ballot at the Cowpens Depo Center polling location in Cowpens. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People vote at a train station used as a polling station in Denmark. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A voter casts her ballot at the Cowpens Depo Center polling location in Cowpens. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden receives a hug from a supporter outside a polling site in Greenville. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Pete Buttigieg attends a canvass kick off event on South Carolina primary day in Columbia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign canvass kick-off in Columbia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Katie Seay, 2, accompanies her father, Trent, to the Spartanburg High School polling location in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Katie Seay, 2, holds a "I Voted" sticker after accompanying her parents to the Spartanburg High School polling location in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A rubber effigy of President Donald Trump faces out from a chair in a barber shop in Spartanburg County. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Voters line up to register before casting their ballots at the Spartanburg High School polling location in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A poll manager unwinds a roll of "I Voted" stickers in anticipation of voters at a polling location in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman carries her ballot after voting at a polling station in Fort Mill. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joe Biden takes photos with audience members at the end of a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Elizabeth Warren poses for a photograph with the audience at a campaign Canvass Kick Off in Columbia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg attends a canvass kick off event on South Carolina primary day in Columbia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteer Jim Gillespie of Philadelphia holds a campaign sign supporting Joe Biden outside a polling site in Greenville. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A man votes at a polling station in Columbia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
