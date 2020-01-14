Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 14, 2020 | 12:45pm EST

Democrats battle for Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Donna Duvall, chair of the Jackson County Democrats, talk with a potential supporter as she goes door-to-door during a voter canvassing event in Maquoketa, Iowa, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Senator Bernie Sanders hosts a climate rally with Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden and former 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry carry pizza boxes after an event on Biden's "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Decorah, Iowa, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks with a supporter after a campaign town hall meeting in Winterset, Iowa, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Andrew Yang waves to the crowd before he plays basketball with congressional candidate J.D. Scholten in Ames, Iowa, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Elizabeth Warren is welcomed to the stage by former presidential candidate Julian Castro at a campaign town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Joe Biden comforts Karen Connell after speaking during a town hall in Independence, Iowa, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at a community college event in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
Actor Kevin Costner endorses Pete Buttigieg during a campaign event at a high school in Indianola, Iowa, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Candidate and billionaire activist Tom Steyer speaks during the Teamsters Vote 2020 Presidential Forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Supporters pick up bumper stickers of Bernie Sanders at a climate rally with Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Audience members listen as Joe Biden speaks during a stop on his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Mason City, Iowa, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
An audience member wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat listens as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Mason City, Iowa, January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
Joe Biden sits with kids from the Union Baptist Crusaders drill team during an event at the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo, Iowa, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2019
Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a climate rally with Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during an event discussing Minor League baseball in Burlington, Iowa, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Joe Biden's "No Malarkey!" campaign bus drives through Algona, Iowa, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Elizabeth Warren attends a town hall event in Fairfield, Iowa, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
An audience member holds a sign from Joe Biden's 2008 presidential campaign modified for 2020 during stop on his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2019
A campaign volunteer holds a clipboard bearing an image of Elizabeth Warren during a voter canvassing event in Maquoketa, Iowa, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Signs are seen before a Democratic Party fundraising dinner, the Liberty and Justice Celebration, in Des Moines, Iowa, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner, the Liberty and Justice Celebration, in Des Moines, Iowa, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Pete Buttigieg speaks with the press, including Reuters reporter Jarrett Renshaw, standing, on his campaign bus during a four day tour of Iowa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shake hands with voters at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Amy Klobuchar speaks at a Democratic Party fundraising dinner, the Liberty and Justice Celebration, in Des Moines, Iowa, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Joe Biden shops for cough drops at a convenience store during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Missouri Valley, Iowa, November 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
A man wears a Democratic party themed outfit at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren cheer as she speaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Joe Biden waits to speak at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Hollywood actor and social activist Susan Sarandon speaks as she introduces Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Two supporters hold large cutouts of Pete heads at a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg in Newton, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Joe Biden leans down and smiles for the media while frying steaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Tom Steyer attends the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Pete Buttigieg reacts to the heat as he grills at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard talks to gun violence survivor Crystal Turner of Columbus, Ohio, during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Andrew Yang reacts during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, after hearing Stephanie Pizzoferrato of Las Vegas talk about her 4-year-old daughter Dayla being killed by a stray bullet, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Elizabeth Warren autographs a copy of The Mueller Report with "I Read This Report" at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Mike Bloomberg takes part in a group picture while attending a Moms Demand Action reception in Des Moines, Iowa, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
