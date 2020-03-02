Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 1:52pm EST

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a campaign GOTV town hall meeting in Houston, Texas, February 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a campaign GOTV town hall meeting in Houston, Texas, February 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at a campaign GOTV town hall meeting in Houston, Texas, February 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden stands on stage with key supporters at the end of a campaign event at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Joe Biden stands on stage with key supporters at the end of a campaign event at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Joe Biden stands on stage with key supporters at the end of a campaign event at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A supporter of Bernie Sanders wearing a Democratic Socialists of America jacket before a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A supporter of Bernie Sanders wearing a Democratic Socialists of America jacket before a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A supporter of Bernie Sanders wearing a Democratic Socialists of America jacket before a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren march in the Annual Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dick Van Dyke speaks during a rally for Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Dick Van Dyke speaks during a rally for Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Dick Van Dyke speaks during a rally for Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Pete Buttigieg hugs his husband Chasten Buttigieg as he arrives at the podium to announce his withdrawal from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1. Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Pete Buttigieg hugs his husband Chasten Buttigieg as he arrives at the podium to announce his withdrawal from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1. Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Pete Buttigieg hugs his husband Chasten Buttigieg as he arrives at the podium to announce his withdrawal from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination during an event in South Bend, Indiana, March 1. Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
Supporters react to reports of Pete Buttigieg suspending his candidacy as they gather before a rally in Dallas, Texas, March 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters react to reports of Pete Buttigieg suspending his candidacy as they gather before a rally in Dallas, Texas, March 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Supporters react to reports of Pete Buttigieg suspending his candidacy as they gather before a rally in Dallas, Texas, March 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Joe Biden attends a commemoration ceremony for the 55th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold up signs during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold up signs during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold up signs during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Elizabeth Warren arrives to answer questions from reporters after a campaign Canvass Kick Off in Columbia, South Carolina, February 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren arrives to answer questions from reporters after a campaign Canvass Kick Off in Columbia, South Carolina, February 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Elizabeth Warren arrives to answer questions from reporters after a campaign Canvass Kick Off in Columbia, South Carolina, February 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane attend a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane attend a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane attend a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California, March 1. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A supporter reacts at a rally for Bernie Sanders in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter reacts at a rally for Bernie Sanders in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A supporter reacts at a rally for Bernie Sanders in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden talks with supporters after speaking at his South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, February 29. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Joe Biden talks with supporters after speaking at his South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, February 29. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Joe Biden talks with supporters after speaking at his South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, February 29. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Singer Jack Johnson performs before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer Jack Johnson performs before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Singer Jack Johnson performs before a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks past campaign signs decorating a wall before the start of a campaign event with Joe Biden at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A man walks past campaign signs decorating a wall before the start of a campaign event with Joe Biden at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A man walks past campaign signs decorating a wall before the start of a campaign event with Joe Biden at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia, March 1. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Elizabeth Warren signs a campaign poster at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by the Selma-to-Montgomery March Foundation and The Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren signs a campaign poster at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by the Selma-to-Montgomery March Foundation and The Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren signs a campaign poster at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by the Selma-to-Montgomery March Foundation and The Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, Alabama, March 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Bernie Sanders pose with a sign before a campaign rally in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Bernie Sanders pose with a sign before a campaign rally in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Supporters of Bernie Sanders pose with a sign before a campaign rally in San Jose, California, March 1. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

