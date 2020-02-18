Edition:
Democrats campaign in Nevada

Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Brunch in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio attend a campaign event in Carson City, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Attendees hold signs as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Sparks, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Elizabeth Warren waves to the crowd during a town hall event in Henderson, Nevada, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Amy Klobuchar listens to a question during the "Moving America Forward: A Presidential Candidate Forum on Infrastructure, Jobs and Building a Better America" event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A protester tries to take the microphone away from Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Carson City, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Elizabeth Warren greets a supporter during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Amy Klobuchar greets people at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Brunch in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Tom Steyer listens to a question at the "Moving America Forward: A Presidential Candidate Forum on Infrastructure, Jobs and Building a Better America" event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Carson City, Nevada, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
A man interrupts Joe Biden while speaking during a campaign stop in Henderson, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Pete Buttigieg listens to Nilsia Cadena speak during a Planned Parenthood event in Henderson Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
People line up to see Pete Buttigieg speak at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Attendees are seen as Bernie Sanders attends a campaign event in Carson City, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Elizabeth Warren samples food during a campaign stop at Broadacres Marketplace in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Pete Buttigieg greets people at the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus Black History Brunch in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Tom Steyer speaks during a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Jr Senior Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren greets a child before a town hall event in Henderson, Nevada, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
A man salutes Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Tom Steyer hugs a supporter after a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Jr Senior Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Margot Hagerty, 1, waits with her mother to meet Elizabeth Warren before a town hall event in Henderson, Nevada, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
A man stands during a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Joe Biden interacts with a dog named Roxy during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Bernie Sanders walks with supporters during a 'Get Out the Early Vote March to the Polls' in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Amy Klobuchar tours The Culinary Health Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Elizabeth Warren (L) and actress Yvette Nicole Brown appear on stage during a town hall event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
