Pictures | Tue Feb 4, 2020 | 6:50pm EST

Democrats move on to New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A heckler reacts after being told to leave a campaign event with Joe Biden in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A heckler reacts after being told to leave a campaign event with Joe Biden in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A heckler reacts after being told to leave a campaign event with Joe Biden in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An audience member asks a question at a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member asks a question at a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
An audience member asks a question at a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden hugs a supporter after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Biden hugs a supporter after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Joe Biden hugs a supporter after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren speaks to a small group at the Bagel Mill in Peterborough, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren speaks to a small group at the Bagel Mill in Peterborough, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks to a small group at the Bagel Mill in Peterborough, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg arrives at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pete Buttigieg arrives at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Pete Buttigieg arrives at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden wipes his forehead as he greets supporters after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Biden wipes his forehead as he greets supporters after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Joe Biden wipes his forehead as he greets supporters after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren dances at the end of a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren dances at the end of a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren dances at the end of a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg speaks with operators at ReVision Energy during a campaign stop in Brentwood, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pete Buttigieg speaks with operators at ReVision Energy during a campaign stop in Brentwood, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks with operators at ReVision Energy during a campaign stop in Brentwood, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Audience members arrive for a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members arrive for a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Audience members arrive for a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Elizabeth Warren arrives in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Elizabeth Warren arrives in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren arrives in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
