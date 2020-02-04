Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at Community Oven in Hampton, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A heckler reacts after being told to leave a campaign event with Joe Biden in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An audience member asks a question at a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden hugs a supporter after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren speaks to a small group at the Bagel Mill in Peterborough, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg arrives at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden wipes his forehead as he greets supporters after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Elizabeth Warren dances at the end of a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg speaks with operators at ReVision Energy during a campaign stop in Brentwood, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Audience members arrive for a campaign town hall meeting with Elizabeth Warren in Keene, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Elizabeth Warren arrives in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Chaotic start to Democratic race as Iowa caucus results delayed
The Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's...
China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Chaotic start to Democratic race as Iowa caucus results delayed
The Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results and the president gloating over his rivals' misfortune.
China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial nears its conclusion in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
Super Bowl halftime show
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.
Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa
A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.
Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls
Democratic hopefuls make their pitch to the voters of Iowa.