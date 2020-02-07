Edition:
Democrats move on to New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Bernie Sanders is seen as supporters wave signs as he speaks at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks during s campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Andrew Yang arrives for a campaign event during a snow storm in Plymouth, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Amy Klobuchar waits to speak at a World Affairs Council event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Campaign signs for stand in the snow in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Bernie Sanders gives a response to President Trump's State of the Union address during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
oe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa caucuses after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks with students during a visit at the Great Bay Kids Co. in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Amy Klobuchar poses for a selfie after speaking at a World Affairs Council event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Politics and Eggs event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A supporter listens as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Joe Biden arrives for a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
