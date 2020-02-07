Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bernie Sanders is seen as supporters wave signs as he speaks at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pete Buttigieg speaks during s campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andrew Yang arrives for a campaign event during a snow storm in Plymouth, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Amy Klobuchar waits to speak at a World Affairs Council event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Campaign signs for stand in the snow in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bernie Sanders gives a response to President Trump's State of the Union address during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
oe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa caucuses after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren speaks with students during a visit at the Great Bay Kids Co. in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar poses for a selfie after speaking at a World Affairs Council event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Politics and Eggs event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter listens as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden arrives for a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire, February 5. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship...
Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan
The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of...
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of...
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted as the country grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Democrats debate in New Hampshire
Democratic presidential contenders debate in New Hampshire, just days before the state's pivotal primary.
Iconic Oscars looks over the years
Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan
The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.
Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold
President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest advance in years, forcing tens of thousands to flee to the Turkish border.
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted as the country grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Mass wedding attracts thousands despite coronavirus fears
Mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus has cast a pall over many public events.