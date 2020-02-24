Democrats on the campaign trail
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden meets with people outside a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A figurine of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren sits on the podium during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer laughs at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Joe Biden talks through the open window of his vehicle as he leaves a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Pete Buttigieg greets attendees following a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23.
Bernie Sanders cheer as he takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People hold signs as they gather for the town hall held by Pete Buttigieg at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren cheer during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Tom Steyer goes to shake hands at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A woman grabs a button before Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A woman wears a button in support of Tom Steyer during a campaign event in Hampton, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Bernie Sanders speaks an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman watches through a window as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren poses for photos at a campaign rally at the Seattle Center Armory in Seattle, Washington, February 22. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Joe Biden speaks at Sunday services at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Denver, Colorado, February 22. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bernie Sanders takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired...
Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies
Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil...
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China
With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a...
The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit
A new Paris exhibition entitled "Christian Louboutin l'Exhibition" showcases the inspirations behind shoemaker Christian Boutin's work, landmarks in his career, and contemporary artists who have re-interpreted his work.
Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial
Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gather in Los Angeles to remember the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.
Best of Berlinale
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.
Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies
Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war.
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China
With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.
Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival
A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Trump's maiden visit to the city.