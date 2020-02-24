Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 6:15pm EST

Democrats on the campaign trail

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 22
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden meets with people outside a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden meets with people outside a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden meets with people outside a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
2 / 22
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 22
A figurine of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren sits on the podium during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A figurine of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren sits on the podium during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A figurine of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren sits on the podium during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
4 / 22
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer laughs at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer laughs at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer laughs at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
5 / 22
Joe Biden talks through the open window of his vehicle as he leaves a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Joe Biden talks through the open window of his vehicle as he leaves a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Joe Biden talks through the open window of his vehicle as he leaves a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
6 / 22
Pete Buttigieg greets attendees following a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Pete Buttigieg greets attendees following a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Pete Buttigieg greets attendees following a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Close
7 / 22
Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23.

Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23.

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23.
Close
8 / 22
Bernie Sanders cheer as he takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders cheer as he takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Bernie Sanders cheer as he takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 22
People hold signs as they gather for the town hall held by Pete Buttigieg at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

People hold signs as they gather for the town hall held by Pete Buttigieg at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
People hold signs as they gather for the town hall held by Pete Buttigieg at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Close
10 / 22
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren cheer during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Supporters of Elizabeth Warren cheer during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren cheer during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, February 23. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
11 / 22
Tom Steyer goes to shake hands at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Tom Steyer goes to shake hands at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Tom Steyer goes to shake hands at the end of a campaign event in Yemassee, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
12 / 22
A woman grabs a button before Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A woman grabs a button before Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A woman grabs a button before Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
13 / 22
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard
Close
14 / 22
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
15 / 22
A woman wears a button in support of Tom Steyer during a campaign event in Hampton, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A woman wears a button in support of Tom Steyer during a campaign event in Hampton, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A woman wears a button in support of Tom Steyer during a campaign event in Hampton, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
16 / 22
Bernie Sanders speaks an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders speaks an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 22
A woman watches through a window as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman watches through a window as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A woman watches through a window as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 22
Elizabeth Warren poses for photos at a campaign rally at the Seattle Center Armory in Seattle, Washington, February 22. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Elizabeth Warren poses for photos at a campaign rally at the Seattle Center Armory in Seattle, Washington, February 22. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Elizabeth Warren poses for photos at a campaign rally at the Seattle Center Armory in Seattle, Washington, February 22. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
19 / 22
Joe Biden speaks at Sunday services at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Joe Biden speaks at Sunday services at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at Sunday services at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 23. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
20 / 22
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Denver, Colorado, February 22. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Denver, Colorado, February 22. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Denver, Colorado, February 22. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
21 / 22
Bernie Sanders takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Bernie Sanders takes the stage for an outdoor campaign rally in Austin, Texas, February 23. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Next Slideshows

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...

6:05pm EST
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired...

6:00pm EST
Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil...

4:55pm EST
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a...

3:20pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit

The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit

A new Paris exhibition entitled "Christian Louboutin l'Exhibition" showcases the inspirations behind shoemaker Christian Boutin's work, landmarks in his career, and contemporary artists who have re-interpreted his work.

Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial

Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gather in Los Angeles to remember the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.

Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war.

Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.

Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival

Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival

A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Trump's maiden visit to the city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast