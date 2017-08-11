Edition:
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

A crane lifts concrete roof slabs from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
The former home of Zhu Xiangzhi stands roofless under the sky in a cluster of migrant dwellings during its destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. Zhu, a migrant worker from Anhui province, has been in Beijing for 20 years and makes a living collecting and separating trash for recycling. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Wang Jun carries left-behind items she collected from vacated former migrant homes that are scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. Wang, a migrant worker from Henan province, makes a living in Beijing collecting and separating trash for recycling. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A toy parrot is left behind in a former migrant home before its demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Wang Jun reacts as she talks about her life as a migrant worker at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for their removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction as a trash collector drives past at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A woman removes furniture from her single-room unit in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
The children of migrant workers use a mobile phone outside their home in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for their removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A man loads his belongings onto the flatbed of a tricycle as he moves out of his unit in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Wang Jun collects left-behind items from vacated former migrant homes that are scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Zhu Xiangzhi smokes as he sits at the entrance to one of his two single-room units in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A curtain is left behind in a former migrant home that is scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Zhu Xiangzhi removes belongings from one of his two single-room units in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A crane lifts concrete roof slabs from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
The son of migrant workers listens to music on a mobile phone as he uses another to play a game outside his home in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Trash and pieces of furniture are left behind in a vacated former migrant home that is scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Debris covers the ground where former migrant dwellings used to stand at the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
