Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 8, 2019 | 12:40pm EST

Demolishing Genoa's collapsed bridge

A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
1 / 14
A man looks at the collapsed Morandi Bridge, in the port city of Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A man looks at the collapsed Morandi Bridge, in the port city of Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A man looks at the collapsed Morandi Bridge, in the port city of Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
2 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
3 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
4 / 14
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks to the media as he visits the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks to the media as he visits the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks to the media as he visits the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
5 / 14
A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
6 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
7 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
8 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
9 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 8. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
10 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
11 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
12 / 14
A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
13 / 14
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Construction workers dismantle the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 7. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Istanbul apartment collapses

Istanbul apartment collapses

Next Slideshows

Istanbul apartment collapses

Istanbul apartment collapses

At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey.

11:55am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 07 2019
Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Despite widespread hunger and shortages of staple goods in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro vowed to turn back U.S. food and medicine aid due to arrive via...

Feb 07 2019
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Istanbul apartment collapses

Istanbul apartment collapses

At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fashion gone to the dogs

Fashion gone to the dogs

On the runway and backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Despite widespread hunger and shortages of staple goods in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro vowed to turn back U.S. food and medicine aid due to arrive via the Colombia border.

amfAR New York Gala

amfAR New York Gala

Highlights from the amfAR gala that unofficially kicks off New York Fashion Week.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast