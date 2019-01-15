Edition:
Demolition day

The east anchor span of the old Tappan Zee Bridge is demolished by explosives into the Hudson River in front of the new Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown, New York, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cooling towers collapse during a controlled demolition at Huadian Shiliquan power plant in Shandong province, China, September 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin

Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Henan province, China, June 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The Bonn Center topples during a controlled demolition in Bonn, Germany, March 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, April 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the city in Datong, Shanxi province, China, August 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet on a decaying cliff that had been giving way underneath the structure. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit

Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows the Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds in Orlando, Florida March 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

