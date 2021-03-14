Edition:
Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of her killing, which helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality. Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was shot six times and killed by police in her Louisville home during a botched raid on March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. A grand jury in September recommended no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor’s apartment, and a juror said later those charges were the only ones brought to the grand jury by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Hankison and two other officers were fired by the police department. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People hold placards as they attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Breonna Taylor's relatives attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed her in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A person wearing shoes with an image of Breonna Taylor attends a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed her in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A sign painted in chalk on the ground is seen during a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, co-founders of Until Freedom, address demonstrators during a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Charles Booker, former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, attends the rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A person with a mask holds a flag during a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People hold a banner as they attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

