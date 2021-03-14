Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. A grand jury in September recommended no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case. One of the officers, Brett Hankison,...more

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. A grand jury in September recommended no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor’s apartment, and a juror said later those charges were the only ones brought to the grand jury by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Hankison and two other officers were fired by the police department. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Close