Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of her killing, which helped fuel U.S. protests...more
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. A grand jury in September recommended no homicide charges against the three white officers in the case. One of the officers, Brett Hankison,...more
People hold placards as they attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Breonna Taylor's relatives attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed her in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A person wearing shoes with an image of Breonna Taylor attends a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed her in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A sign painted in chalk on the ground is seen during a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, co-founders of Until Freedom, address demonstrators during a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Charles Booker, former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, attends the rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A person with a mask holds a flag during a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People hold a banner as they attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
