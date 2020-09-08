Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2020 | 11:15pm EDT

Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital

A Black Lives Matter activist lies on the ground as he is hit by supporters of President Trump during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Black Lives Matter activist lies on the ground as he is hit by supporters of President Trump during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A Black Lives Matter activist lies on the ground as he is hit by supporters of President Trump during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 11
A Black Lives Matter activist crouches on the ground as he is kicked by a supporter of President Trump during a scuffle outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Black Lives Matter activist crouches on the ground as he is kicked by a supporter of President Trump during a scuffle outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A Black Lives Matter activist crouches on the ground as he is kicked by a supporter of President Trump during a scuffle outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 11
A Black Lives Matter activist (R) crouches on the ground after a scuffle with a supporter of President Trump (L) outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Black Lives Matter activist (R) crouches on the ground after a scuffle with a supporter of President Trump (L) outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A Black Lives Matter activist (R) crouches on the ground after a scuffle with a supporter of President Trump (L) outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 11
A Black Lives Matter activist falls to the ground during a scuffle with supporters of President Trump outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Black Lives Matter activist falls to the ground during a scuffle with supporters of President Trump outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A Black Lives Matter activist falls to the ground during a scuffle with supporters of President Trump outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 11
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 11
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 11
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 11
A police officer breaks up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A police officer breaks up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A police officer breaks up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 11
Police officers detain a supporter of President Trump following a scuffle with Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers detain a supporter of President Trump following a scuffle with Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Police officers detain a supporter of President Trump following a scuffle with Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 11
A supporter of President Trump (in white) hits a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of President Trump (in white) hits a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A supporter of President Trump (in white) hits a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 11
A supporter of President Trump uses a fire extinguisher during scuffles with Black Lives Matter activists outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of President Trump uses a fire extinguisher during scuffles with Black Lives Matter activists outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A supporter of President Trump uses a fire extinguisher during scuffles with Black Lives Matter activists outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Next Slideshows

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Sep 07 2020
The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

Images of devastation as Typhoon Haishen batters Japan and South Korea.

Sep 07 2020
Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.

Sep 07 2020
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink...

Sep 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day the country's attorney general said he plans to investigate allegations the government is negotiating a notorious gang to reduce homicides.

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

Images of devastation as Typhoon Haishen batters Japan and South Korea.

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast