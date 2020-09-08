Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital
A Black Lives Matter activist lies on the ground as he is hit by supporters of President Trump during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Black Lives Matter activist crouches on the ground as he is kicked by a supporter of President Trump during a scuffle outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Black Lives Matter activist (R) crouches on the ground after a scuffle with a supporter of President Trump (L) outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Black Lives Matter activist falls to the ground during a scuffle with supporters of President Trump outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers break up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer breaks up a fight between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers detain a supporter of President Trump following a scuffle with Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of President Trump (in white) hits a Black Lives Matter activist during a scuffle between the two groups outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of President Trump uses a fire extinguisher during scuffles with Black Lives Matter activists outside the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, September 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
