Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown

Demonstrators are seen amid tear gas during a protest at the Serbian parliament building against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia July 8, 2020. A group of opposition supporters...more

Demonstrators are seen amid tear gas during a protest at the Serbian parliament building against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia July 8, 2020. A group of opposition supporters stormed the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade on Tuesday in a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

Close