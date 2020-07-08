Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
Demonstrators are seen amid tear gas during a protest at the Serbian parliament building against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia July 8, 2020. A group of opposition supporters...more
A demonstrator gestures in front of security forces during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. Serbia, a country of 7 million people, has reported 16,168 coronavirus infections and 330 deaths. But the numbers are spiking and 299 cases and 13...more
Demonstrators gather during a protest at the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
A man wearing a face mask walks during clashes in a protest at the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An injured demonstrator receives aid as he lies on the stairs of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Security force officers use shields as cover during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator holds a plant as security forces use shields during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator throws a plant during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Opposition supporters take part in a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Security forces officers use shields during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators light a flare as they gather during a protest at the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Demonstrators gather during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrator throws a bar during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester rests against a street sign in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Security forces officers use shields as cover during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Security forces are seen among smoke during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A security forces officer uses a shield as cover during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An injured demonstrator receives aid during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
