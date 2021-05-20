Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 20, 2021 | 10:25am EDT

Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
1 / 40
Activists perform in support of nationwide protests, including demanding the cancellation of the 2021 Copa America tournament that Colombia co-hosts with Argentina, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Activists perform in support of nationwide protests, including demanding the cancellation of the 2021 Copa America tournament that Colombia co-hosts with Argentina, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Activists perform in support of nationwide protests, including demanding the cancellation of the 2021 Copa America tournament that Colombia co-hosts with Argentina, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
2 / 40
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The protests have been marked by violence by both police and civilians. The attorney general's office has confirmed 15 deaths connected to protests, while one human rights group tallies more than 40. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The protests have been marked by violence by both police and civilians. The attorney general's office has confirmed 15 deaths connected to protests, while one human rights group...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The protests have been marked by violence by both police and civilians. The attorney general's office has confirmed 15 deaths connected to protests, while one human rights group tallies more than 40. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
3 / 40
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
4 / 40
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
5 / 40
A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
6 / 40
People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia, May 19.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Close
7 / 40
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
8 / 40
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
9 / 40
Demonstrators stand behind makeshift shields during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators stand behind makeshift shields during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Demonstrators stand behind makeshift shields during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
10 / 40
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
11 / 40
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The sign reads: " This nefarious government will burn in hell." REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The sign reads: " This nefarious government will burn in hell." REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The sign reads: " This nefarious government will burn in hell." REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
12 / 40
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
13 / 40
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
14 / 40
A demonstrator adds a log to a bonfire during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

A demonstrator adds a log to a bonfire during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A demonstrator adds a log to a bonfire during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
15 / 40
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
16 / 40
Demonstrators try to knock down a traffic light during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators try to knock down a traffic light during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Demonstrators try to knock down a traffic light during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
17 / 40
A demonstrator gets his face washed with milk to quell the effects of tear gas during a protest in Yumbo, Colombia May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

A demonstrator gets his face washed with milk to quell the effects of tear gas during a protest in Yumbo, Colombia May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A demonstrator gets his face washed with milk to quell the effects of tear gas during a protest in Yumbo, Colombia May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Close
18 / 40
The remains of an incinerated police station are seen after clashes between police and demonstrators in Yumbo, Colombia, May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

The remains of an incinerated police station are seen after clashes between police and demonstrators in Yumbo, Colombia, May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The remains of an incinerated police station are seen after clashes between police and demonstrators in Yumbo, Colombia, May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Close
19 / 40
Young protester, Juan Diego Ortega, is seen after he was hit by a police truck during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Popayan, Colombia May 16.  Juan Diego Ortega Garzon/via REUTERS

Young protester, Juan Diego Ortega, is seen after he was hit by a police truck during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Popayan, Colombia May 16.  Juan Diego Ortega Garzon/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Young protester, Juan Diego Ortega, is seen after he was hit by a police truck during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Popayan, Colombia May 16.  Juan Diego Ortega Garzon/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 40
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
21 / 40
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
22 / 40
People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
23 / 40
A woman holds a smoke flare during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A woman holds a smoke flare during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A woman holds a smoke flare during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
24 / 40
Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
25 / 40
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
26 / 40
A woman faces police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A woman faces police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A woman faces police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
27 / 40
Women take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Women take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Women take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
28 / 40
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz

Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz
Close
29 / 40
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz
Close
30 / 40
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz

Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz
Close
31 / 40
A vehicle of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor's Office burns in flames inside a police station during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. REUTERS/Julian Moreno

A vehicle of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor's Office burns in flames inside a police station during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. REUTERS/Julian Moreno

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A vehicle of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor's Office burns in flames inside a police station during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. REUTERS/Julian Moreno
Close
32 / 40
A demonstrator stands in front of riot police during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. The sign reads "Neither forgive nor forget Allison, may your voice echo in this indolent and fascist government, ESMAD murderer and rapist". REUTERS/Julian Moreno

A demonstrator stands in front of riot police during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. The sign reads "Neither forgive nor forget Allison, may your voice echo in this indolent and fascist government, ESMAD murderer and rapist". REUTERS/Julian...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A demonstrator stands in front of riot police during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. The sign reads "Neither forgive nor forget Allison, may your voice echo in this indolent and fascist government, ESMAD murderer and rapist". REUTERS/Julian Moreno
Close
33 / 40
Demonstrators show items collected from the ground during the protests that, according to them, were shot by the police in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators show items collected from the ground during the protests that, according to them, were shot by the police in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Demonstrators show items collected from the ground during the protests that, according to them, were shot by the police in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
34 / 40
Names of people who died during the protests are seen written on a street in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Names of people who died during the protests are seen written on a street in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Names of people who died during the protests are seen written on a street in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
35 / 40
Police clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests demanding the end to police violence, economic support as the coronavirus pandemic batters incomes, and the withdrawal of a health reform, in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Police clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests demanding the end to police violence, economic support as the coronavirus pandemic batters incomes, and the withdrawal of a health reform, in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Police clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests demanding the end to police violence, economic support as the coronavirus pandemic batters incomes, and the withdrawal of a health reform, in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
36 / 40
A doctor from a volunteer medical mission to provide medical attention during the protests, removes a projectile from the arm of a man in the La Luna neighborhood in Cali, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A doctor from a volunteer medical mission to provide medical attention during the protests, removes a projectile from the arm of a man in the La Luna neighborhood in Cali, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A doctor from a volunteer medical mission to provide medical attention during the protests, removes a projectile from the arm of a man in the La Luna neighborhood in Cali, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
37 / 40
Demonstrators face a man suspected to be an infiltrator during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators face a man suspected to be an infiltrator during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Demonstrators face a man suspected to be an infiltrator during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
38 / 40
Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
39 / 40
Demonstrators hold the flag of the Misak people while standing on the pedestal of the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. The writing on the mock coffin reads "The health reform wants us all in a box." REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators hold the flag of the Misak people while standing on the pedestal of the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. The writing on the mock coffin reads "The...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Demonstrators hold the flag of the Misak people while standing on the pedestal of the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. The writing on the mock coffin reads "The health reform wants us all in a box." REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Next Slideshows

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to...

9:17am EDT
World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

May 19 2021
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

May 19 2021
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered...

May 19 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues

In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall

Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall

The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to western Attica, they said.

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Cyclone Tauktae unleashed waves of up to 25 feet offshore before it hit the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast