Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Activists perform in support of nationwide protests, including demanding the cancellation of the 2021 Copa America tournament that Colombia co-hosts with Argentina, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The protests have been marked by violence by both police and civilians. The attorney general's office has confirmed 15 deaths connected to protests, while one human rights group...more
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to...more
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators stand behind makeshift shields during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. The sign reads: " This nefarious government will burn in hell." REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 19. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A demonstrator adds a log to a bonfire during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators take part in a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators try to knock down a traffic light during a protest in Medellin, Colombia, May 18. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
A demonstrator gets his face washed with milk to quell the effects of tear gas during a protest in Yumbo, Colombia May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
The remains of an incinerated police station are seen after clashes between police and demonstrators in Yumbo, Colombia, May 17. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Young protester, Juan Diego Ortega, is seen after he was hit by a police truck during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Popayan, Colombia May 16. Juan Diego Ortega Garzon/via...more
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman holds a smoke flare during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest, in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A woman faces police during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Women take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 15. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest in Popayan, Colombia, May 14. REUTERS/James Fabian Diaz
A vehicle of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor's Office burns in flames inside a police station during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. REUTERS/Julian Moreno
A demonstrator stands in front of riot police during a protest in Popayan, Colombia May 14. The sign reads "Neither forgive nor forget Allison, may your voice echo in this indolent and fascist government, ESMAD murderer and rapist". REUTERS/Julian...more
Demonstrators show items collected from the ground during the protests that, according to them, were shot by the police in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Names of people who died during the protests are seen written on a street in Cali, Colombia, May 13. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests demanding the end to police violence, economic support as the coronavirus pandemic batters incomes, and the withdrawal of a health reform, in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia...more
A doctor from a volunteer medical mission to provide medical attention during the protests, removes a projectile from the arm of a man in the La Luna neighborhood in Cali, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators face a man suspected to be an infiltrator during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators clash with police during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators hold the flag of the Misak people while standing on the pedestal of the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, May 12. The writing on the mock coffin reads "The...more
Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.