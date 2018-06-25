Denied at the border
A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Asylum seekers wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter seeking asylum wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Guatemalan asylum seeker Ruben Prado waits on the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Guatemalan asylum seeker Ruben Prado waits on the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Honduran families seeking asylum wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Honduran girls look out at the Rio Grande on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after their asylum seeking families were denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren...more
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter seeking asylum try to get some rest on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville....more
Honduran asylum seeker Elder Diaz and his 3-year-old daughter Gisela Diaz wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville....more
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter wait with fellow asylum seekers on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville....more
Guatemalan asylum seeker Ruben Prado waits on the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
After being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, an asylum seeking Honduran mother holds her crying 3-year-old daughter on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren...more
Honduran asylum seekers Elder Diaz and 3-year-old daughter Gisela Diaz wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren...more
Next Slideshows
Saudi women hit the road
Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers.
Yemen residents flee fighting
Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from...
MORE IN PICTURES
BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
Turkey's Erdogan wins sweeping new powers
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won sweeping new executive powers after his victory in landmark elections.
Saudi women hit the road
Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers.
Yemen residents flee fighting
Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.
Japan 2 - Senegal 2
Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.
England 6 - Panama 1
England takes on Panama in World Cup action.
Germany 2 - Sweden 1
Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.