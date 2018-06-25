Edition:
Denied at the border

A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Asylum seekers wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter seeking asylum wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Guatemalan asylum seeker Ruben Prado waits on the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Guatemalan asylum seeker Ruben Prado waits on the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Honduran families seeking asylum wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Honduran girls look out at the Rio Grande on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after their asylum seeking families were denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter seeking asylum try to get some rest on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Honduran asylum seeker Elder Diaz and his 3-year-old daughter Gisela Diaz wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter wait with fellow asylum seekers on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Guatemalan asylum seeker Ruben Prado waits on the Mexican side of the Gateway International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
After being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, an asylum seeking Honduran mother holds her crying 3-year-old daughter on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Honduran asylum seekers Elder Diaz and 3-year-old daughter Gisela Diaz wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
