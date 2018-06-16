Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 16, 2018 | 3:05pm EDT

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 33
Denmark's players celebrate after the match as Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks dejected. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's players celebrate after the match as Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks dejected. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's players celebrate after the match as Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks dejected. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 33
Denmark fans celebrate victory as the players applaud after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Denmark fans celebrate victory as the players applaud after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark fans celebrate victory as the players applaud after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 33
Peru's fans react during the match as they watch the public broadcast at city's square. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Peru's fans react during the match as they watch the public broadcast at city's square. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's fans react during the match as they watch the public broadcast at city's square. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
4 / 33
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with Peru's Miguel Trauco. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with Peru's Miguel Trauco. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with Peru's Miguel Trauco. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 33
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel scrambles as Peru have a chance to score. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel scrambles as Peru have a chance to score. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel scrambles as Peru have a chance to score. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
6 / 33
Peru's Paolo Guerrero contests a cross with Denmark's Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Peru's Paolo Guerrero contests a cross with Denmark's Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Paolo Guerrero contests a cross with Denmark's Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
7 / 33
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 33
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 33
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves Peru's Edison Flores shot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves Peru's Edison Flores shot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves Peru's Edison Flores shot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 33
Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard in action with Peru's Edison Flores. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard in action with Peru's Edison Flores. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard in action with Peru's Edison Flores. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 33
Peru's Paolo Guerrero misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Peru's Paolo Guerrero misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Paolo Guerrero misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 33
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel looks on as Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel looks on as Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel looks on as Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 33
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel watches as Peru's Christian Cueva misses from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel watches as Peru's Christian Cueva misses from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel watches as Peru's Christian Cueva misses from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 33
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty kick. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty kick. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty kick. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
15 / 33
Peru's Christian Cueva is consoled by teams mates at half time as he looks dejected after missing a penalty. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Peru's Christian Cueva is consoled by teams mates at half time as he looks dejected after missing a penalty. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Christian Cueva is consoled by teams mates at half time as he looks dejected after missing a penalty. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
16 / 33
Denmark's Christian Eriksen in action with Peru's Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Christian Eriksen in action with Peru's Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Christian Eriksen in action with Peru's Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 33
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen misses. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen misses. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen misses. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 33
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 33
Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez and Jefferson Farfan. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez and Jefferson Farfan. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez and Jefferson Farfan. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 33
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 33
Denmark's Lasse Schone in action with Peru's Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Denmark's Lasse Schone in action with Peru's Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Lasse Schone in action with Peru's Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 33
Peru's Edison Flores in action with Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Peru's Edison Flores in action with Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Edison Flores in action with Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 33
Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
24 / 33
Denmark's William Kvist is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Denmark's William Kvist is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's William Kvist is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
25 / 33
Peru's Renato Tapia is shown a yellow card by referee Bakary Gassama. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Peru's Renato Tapia is shown a yellow card by referee Bakary Gassama. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Renato Tapia is shown a yellow card by referee Bakary Gassama. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
26 / 33
Denmark's Thomas Delaney in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Denmark's Thomas Delaney in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Thomas Delaney in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
27 / 33
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca gestures during the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca gestures during the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca gestures during the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
28 / 33
Denmark's Andreas Christensen in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark's Andreas Christensen in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Andreas Christensen in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
29 / 33
Peru's Jefferson Farfan in action with Denmark's Pione Sisto. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Peru's Jefferson Farfan in action with Denmark's Pione Sisto. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Jefferson Farfan in action with Denmark's Pione Sisto. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
30 / 33
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
31 / 33
Denmark players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Denmark players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Denmark players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
32 / 33
Both teams and officials lined up before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Both teams and officials lined up before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Both teams and officials lined up before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Next Slideshows

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.

1:00pm EDT
France 2 - Australia 1

France 2 - Australia 1

France takes on Australia in World Cup action.

9:55am EDT
Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.

Jun 15 2018
Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran plays Morocco in World Cup action.

Jun 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.

France 2 - Australia 1

France 2 - Australia 1

France takes on Australia in World Cup action.

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.

World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran plays Morocco in World Cup action.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Egypt takes on Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in scalding ash.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast