Denmark 1 - Peru 0
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Denmark's players celebrate after the match as Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks dejected. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark fans celebrate victory as the players applaud after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Peru's fans react during the match as they watch the public broadcast at city's square. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen in action with Peru's Miguel Trauco. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel scrambles as Peru have a chance to score. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Peru's Paolo Guerrero contests a cross with Denmark's Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves Peru's Edison Flores shot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard in action with Peru's Edison Flores. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Peru's Paolo Guerrero misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel looks on as Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel watches as Peru's Christian Cueva misses from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Peru's Christian Cueva misses a penalty kick. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Peru's Christian Cueva is consoled by teams mates at half time as he looks dejected after missing a penalty. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Denmark's Christian Eriksen in action with Peru's Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen misses. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez and Jefferson Farfan. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen in action with Peru's Alberto Rodriguez. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Lasse Schone in action with Peru's Yoshimar Yotun. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Peru's Edison Flores in action with Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Denmark's William Kvist lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's William Kvist is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Peru's Renato Tapia is shown a yellow card by referee Bakary Gassama. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Denmark's Thomas Delaney in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca gestures during the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Denmark's Andreas Christensen in action with Peru's Luis Advincula. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Peru's Jefferson Farfan in action with Denmark's Pione Sisto. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Denmark players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Both teams and officials lined up before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
