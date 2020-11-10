Edition:
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark, November 9. Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them, are facing legal obstacles after the government admitted it did not have legal basis for the order. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark, November 9. Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them, are facing legal obstacles after the government admitted it did not have legal basis for the order. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Authorities initiated the cull last week, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines so the mink herd, one of the world's biggest, needs to be eliminated. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Authorities initiated the cull last week, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines so the mink herd, one of the world's biggest, needs to be eliminated. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.
Culled are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Culled are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Culled mink are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Culled mink are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
People prepare mink for culling at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People prepare mink for culling at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Mink are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Mink are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
Dead minks are seen at Sydvestjysk Pelscenter where they are pelted, in Varde, Denmark, November 7. John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Dead minks are seen at Sydvestjysk Pelscenter where they are pelted, in Varde, Denmark, November 7. John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix
People push a cart with culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People push a cart with culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A caged mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A caged mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
People transport culled mink of the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
People transport culled mink of the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
The foot of a mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
The foot of a mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
