Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark, November 9. Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the...more
Authorities initiated the cull last week, saying the new strain could move to humans and evade future COVID-19 vaccines so the mink herd, one of the world's biggest, needs to be eliminated. Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske...more
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY....more
Culled are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Culled mink are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
People prepare mink for culling at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Mink are seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
Dead minks are seen at Sydvestjysk Pelscenter where they are pelted, in Varde, Denmark, November 7. John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix
People push a cart with culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A caged mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
People transport culled mink of the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A man handles culled mink at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
The foot of a mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A mink is seen at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen near Naestved, Denmark, November 6. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
