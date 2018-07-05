Edition:
Deported from the U.S.

A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A person deported from the U.S. arrives at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A man deported from the U.S. waits for bus fare at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A woman deported from the U.S. makes a phone call at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
People deported from the U.S. wait to make a phone call to the U.S. at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
68-year-old Mauro Moreno wait to go to a shelter after being deported from the U.S. at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. Moreno was deported after living in the U.S. for 40 years. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
People deported from the U.S. get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Relatives wait as a bus carrying people deported from the U.S. arrive at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
People deported from the U.S. wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
