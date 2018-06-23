Deported to El Salvador
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility after a flight carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S. arrived in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Minors deported from Mexico have a meal at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees try to talk with their relatives as they wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Turkey prepares for presidential vote
Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second...
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
MORE IN PICTURES
America's undocumented
A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.
Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1
Switzerland takes on Serbia in World Cup action.
Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0
Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.
Turkey prepares for presidential vote
Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
Argentina 0 - Croatia 3
Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Dog meat festival in China
Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.