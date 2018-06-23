Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2018 | 8:30pm EDT

Deported to El Salvador

Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility after a flight carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S. arrived in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility after a flight carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S. arrived in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility after a flight carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S. arrived in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 12
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
2 / 12
Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 12
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 12
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 12
Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Immigration workers process bags with belongings at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 12
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees get off a bus at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 12
Minors deported from Mexico have a meal at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Minors deported from Mexico have a meal at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Minors deported from Mexico have a meal at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 12
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 12
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 12
Deportees try to talk with their relatives as they wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees try to talk with their relatives as they wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees try to talk with their relatives as they wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 12
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Deportees wait to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Next Slideshows

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

12:55pm EDT
Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second...

12:30pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

8:05am EDT
Melania Trump visits border detention center

Melania Trump visits border detention center

First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.

Jun 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

America's undocumented

America's undocumented

A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland takes on Serbia in World Cup action.

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Melania Trump visits border detention center

Melania Trump visits border detention center

First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Dog meat festival in China

Dog meat festival in China

Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast