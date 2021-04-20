Edition:
Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as a jury finds him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd raise their fists during a news conference following the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Mahkhyieah Lee, 5, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, reacts following the verdict at BLM Plaza in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person holding a placard reacts after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person reacts after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person places flowers at the George Floyd Square after the announcement of the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict at BLM Plaza in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A man looks on underneath a quote by late civil rights leader John Lewis after the verdict at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person standing on a car waves a flag after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Owner Reggie Bady, 54, reacts after the verdict at a Respect for Life barber salon in New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, led by caucus chair Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), hold a news conference upon the guilty verdict at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Travis Cains awaits the verdict in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Kimora Miller and Shamyia Brown (both 18) hold their phones as the verdict is announced, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A woman reacts after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People watch the announcement of the verdict at the George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People await the verdict in the third ward in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Jocelyn Hunter, 36, reacts after the verdict at a Respect for Life barber salon in New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Joseph Ravago and Kamalie Elderts, from California, wait for the announcement of the verdict at BLM Plaza in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, cries as the verdict announcement is expected in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A protester shouts into a megaphone in front of the Hennepin County Government Center as the verdict announcement is expected in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
