Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd
A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos...more
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as a jury finds him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April...more
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool via REUTERS
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd raise their fists during a news conference following the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People react after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mahkhyieah Lee, 5, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, reacts following the verdict at BLM Plaza in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A person holding a placard reacts after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A person reacts after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A person places flowers at the George Floyd Square after the announcement of the verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People react after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react after the verdict at BLM Plaza in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A man looks on underneath a quote by late civil rights leader John Lewis after the verdict at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People react after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People react after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A person standing on a car waves a flag after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Owner Reggie Bady, 54, reacts after the verdict at a Respect for Life barber salon in New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, led by caucus chair Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), hold a news conference upon the guilty verdict at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Travis Cains awaits the verdict in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Kimora Miller and Shamyia Brown (both 18) hold their phones as the verdict is announced, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman reacts after the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People watch the announcement of the verdict at the George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People await the verdict in the third ward in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jocelyn Hunter, 36, reacts after the verdict at a Respect for Life barber salon in New York City, New York, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joseph Ravago and Kamalie Elderts, from California, wait for the announcement of the verdict at BLM Plaza in Washington, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, cries as the verdict announcement is expected in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/
A protester shouts into a megaphone in front of the Hennepin County Government Center as the verdict announcement is expected in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...
Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border
Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town
South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people...
Castro era comes to an end in Cuba
Images from six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution that installed a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the...
MORE IN PICTURES
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border
Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town
South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools.
Spring in blossom around the world
Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.
Castro era comes to an end in Cuba
Images from six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution that installed a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the United States.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins
Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.
Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales
Some residents along the coast of Nefyn, Wales, have been evacuated after a huge collapse.
Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial
Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd.