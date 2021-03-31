Edition:
Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Witness Donald Williams wipes tears during the trial, March 30, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Derek Chauvin, accompanied by his defense attorney Eric Nelson, attends the third day of his trial, March 31, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness about George Floyd paying with counterfeit $20 bills, as a store surveillance video of Floyd counting money plays on a screen, on the third day of the trial, March 31, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen reacts while answering questions on the second day of the trial, March 30, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Witness Donald Williams points out Derek Chauvin during the trial, March 30, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill instructs the jury on the second day of the trial, March 30, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial, March 30, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness on the third day of the trial, March 31, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Fire department emergency medical technician (EMT) Genevieve Hansen answers questions on the second day of the trial, March 30, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Witness Donald Williams answers questions on the second day of the trial, March 30, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in front of Derek Chauvin during his trial, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell questions a witness on the second day of the trial, March 30, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Witness Alisha Oyler shows footage she filmed as she testifies in the trial, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Minneapolis police officers arrest George Floyd in a surveillance video taken May 25, 2020 and shown to jurors during the trial, March 29, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Lawyer Jerry W. Blackwell makes opening statements as defense attorney Eric Nelson sits beside Derek Chauvin, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Derek Chauvin listens as opening arguments commence in his trial, March 29, 2021 in a still image from video.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
9/11 dispatcher Jena Scurry testifies in the trial, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view of the 'Say Their Names' cemetery on the day of opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Community activist and teacher Kaia Hart chains herself to the security fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center after the first day of opening statements, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A padlock reading "Black Lives Matter" is seen on a fence during a march on the first day of opening statements, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Protesters march on the first day of opening statements, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Joyce Perry (L), along with other members of Shiloh Temple International Ministries in North Minneapolis, watches the second day in the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Miracle Williams, braids the hair of a customer at Dimensions In Hair Salon in North Minneapolis, while they watch the second day in the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Boz Morris gives Eddie Jackson a haircut at Dimensions In Hair Salon in North Minneapolis, while they watch the second day in the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Angela Bennett Thomas and Arnetta Lockett, who are members of Shiloh Temple International Ministries in North Minneapolis, watch the second day in the trial, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Ken Brown (R), along with other members of Shiloh Temple International Ministries in North Minneapolis, watches the second day in the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A small painting in memory of George Floyd is seen next to Cup Foods at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Grace Busse takes the place of her former high school teacher Kaia Hirt, who chained herself to a fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center yesterday in protest, after the second day in the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Protesters place padlocks, featuring names of people killed by police, on the ground during a march on the first day of opening statements, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Chris Forest, a bystander, waves flags in support of demonstrators outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial, March 29, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Protesters march on the first day of opening statements in the trial, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Bayle Gelle, whose son Dolal Idd was killed by Minneapolis police, raises his fist during a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A demonstrator blocks traffic outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 29, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Police officers stand outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 29, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Protesters raise their fists during a march on the first day of opening statements, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Posters calling for "Justice for Calvin Horton", who was shot and killed during the George Floyd protests, are seen in North Minneapolis, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, March 29, 2021.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a prayer vigil the day before opening statements, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Terrence Floyd (2nd R), George Floyd's brother, gestures following an emotional speech during a prayer vigil on Sunday evening hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump on behalf of the Floyd family at the Greater Friendship Missionary church, the day before opening statements, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view of the George Floyd mural at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue a day before opening statements, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view shows the raised fist sculpture at George Floyd Square a day before opening statements, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
