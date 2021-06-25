Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder
Lawyer Ben Crump, surrounded by members of George Floyd's family, gestures as he talks to the media after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021....more
A man holding a child on his shoulders attends to hear the sentence pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, outside Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021....more
A person reacts outside Hennepin County Government Center after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reacts as he listens to the judge announce his sentence of twenty two and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd during his sentencing hearing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in...more
People gather outside Hennepin County Government Center to hear the sentence pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Reverend Al Sharpton, surrounded by relatives of George Floyd, talks to the media after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd,, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas...more
People gather outside Hennepin County Government Center to hear the sentence pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Miller
People wait outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A person reacts outside Hennepin County Government Center after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People wait outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Bishop Harding Smith reacts outside Hennepin County Government Center after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A person holds a portrait of George Floyd ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter Gianna testifies via a cell phone video before the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of her father George Floyd during a sentencing hearing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June...more
A person reacts outside Hennepin County Government Center after the sentence on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People gather outside Hennepin County Government Center to hear the sentence pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses his sentencing hearing and the judge as he awaits his sentence after being convicted of murder in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool...more
People wait outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, delivers a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murder in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in a still image...more
People wait outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People wait outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens to victim statements from the family of George Floyd as he awaits his sentencing for murder in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool via...more
People wait outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A person listens to live stream outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021....more
Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill starts the sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for Chauvin's murder conviction in April 2020 for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of...more
People listen to live stream of outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021....more
Brandon Pomerleau poses for a picture outside Hennepin County Government Center ahead of a sentence being pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted last month for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25,...more
