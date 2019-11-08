Descendant of Wounded Knee commander asks Lakota people for forgiveness
Dena Waloki hugs Bradley Upton (R) on the Cheyenne River reservation in Bridger, South Dakota, November 7, 2019. For the last 50 years, Upton has prayed for forgiveness as he has carried the burden of one of the most horrific events in U.S. history...more
Roderick Dupris, descendant of a Lakota killed at Wounded Knee, speaks to Brad Upton (L) during a meeting on the Cheyenne River reservation. Upton's ancestor Forsyth commanded the 7th Cavalry during the Wounded Knee Massacre on Dec. 29, 1890, when...more
Descendant of the Lakotas killed at the Wounded Knee massacre gather at a community building while a person displays photos of an ancestor. This week Upton, 67, finally got an opportunity to express his contrition and formally apologize for the...more
Brad Upton (2nd L) speaks with Manny Iron Hawk (L), descendant of a Lakota killed at Wounded Knee, while covered in a ceremonial Lakota star quilt during a meeting. "The response has been unbelievable ... very positive and very touching," Upton said...more
A Lakota boy places a sacred staff near a horse's snout during a horse ride to meet Brad Upton on the Cheyenne River reservation. During an event on Wednesday on the reservation, Emanuel Red Bear, a teacher and spiritual advisor, told descendants...more
Lakota riders arrive at the government building where they will meet Brad Upton. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Lakota person rides a horse with a sacred staff during a horse ride to meet Brad Upton. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dena Waloki gives Brad Upton a gift of a traditional necklace. Upton's journey to forgiveness began when his great uncle sent him photographs of the carnage when he was 16 years old. "I knew immediately that it was wrong," he said. "I felt a deep...more
Dena Waloki holds the hands of Brad Upton (R). Two years later, Upton became a student of a Buddhist meditation master. "I prayed for the next 50 years for forgiveness and healing for all of the people involved, but particularly because my ancestors...more
Brad Upton (C) shakes the hand of a Lakota woman. Upton believes that the impact of the massacre can be seen throughout his family tree, which has been plagued by alcoholism, abuse and betrayal. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Manny Iron Hawk, descendant of a Lakota killed at Wounded Knee, introduces Brad Upton (L) during a meeting. A year ago, a neighbor's friend got Upton in contact with Basil Brave Heart, a Lakota elder. Brave Heart has worked on similar healing...more
Brad Upton (L) listens to a speech while sitting next to Debbie Day, descendant of a Lakota killed at the Wounded Knee massacre. Deeply profound similarities exist between Buddhism and the beliefs of the Lakota people, who pray for "all my...more
Descendant of the Lakotas killed at the Wounded Knee massacre gather at a community building on the Cheyenne River reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Manny Iron Hawk, descendant of a Lakota killed at Wounded Knee, is photographed on the Cheyenne River reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Paul Sideman (L) stands with a trickle of blood on his arm after a flesh-taking ceremony while Brad Upton (C) shakes the hand of Lakota people during a meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Brad Upton (R) looks at photos of Lakota ancestors on the Cheyenne River reservation. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Lakota person rides a horse with a sacred staff during a horse ride to meet Brad Upton. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Lakota riders arrive at the government building where they will meet Brad Upton. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Brad Upton (L) gives a hug to Roderick Dupris' horse. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Roderick Dupris (with horse) speaks to Brad Upton. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student
Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a...
A look back at 10 notable televised congressional hearings
Public impeachment hearings for U.S. President Donald Trump next week will follow seven decades of televised hearings that have attracted viewers across the...
Bolivians clash over election
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of La Paz as clashes broke out among opponents and supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Hong Kong students protest during graduation
Hong Kong students, many wearing banned masks, protest during graduation ceremonies amid months of unrest that have plunged the former British colony into its...
MORE IN PICTURES
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.
Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student
Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest.
A look back at 10 notable televised congressional hearings
Public impeachment hearings for U.S. President Donald Trump next week will follow seven decades of televised hearings that have attracted viewers across the political spectrum.
Bolivians clash over election
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of La Paz as clashes broke out among opponents and supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Hong Kong students protest during graduation
Hong Kong students, many wearing banned masks, protest during graduation ceremonies amid months of unrest that have plunged the former British colony into its biggest crisis in decades.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.