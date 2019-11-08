Descendant of Wounded Knee commander asks Lakota people for forgiveness

Brad Upton (L) listens to a speech while sitting next to Debbie Day, descendant of a Lakota killed at the Wounded Knee massacre. Deeply profound similarities exist between Buddhism and the beliefs of the Lakota people, who pray for "all my...more

Brad Upton (L) listens to a speech while sitting next to Debbie Day, descendant of a Lakota killed at the Wounded Knee massacre. Deeply profound similarities exist between Buddhism and the beliefs of the Lakota people, who pray for "all my relations," Upton said. "Which means all of us have always been completely related. We have always been family, every being in the world has always been related from the beginning of time," he said. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

