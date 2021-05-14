Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians flee their homes in Gaza City, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children, who fled their home with their family due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, look out through a railing at a United Nations-run school where they are taking refuge, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman reacts as she collects her belongings inside her heavily damaged house in the aftermath of Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli air strike near the ruins of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City, May 13. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carrying her son evacuates after their tower building was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building which was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A picture taken with a drone shows the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians ride on a donkey-drawn cart as they flee their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather at the site of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians flee their homes during Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians riding on an auto rickshaw flee their homes during Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians flee their homes during Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carrying her son flees her home during Israeli air and artillery strikes in Gaza City, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A donkey runs as Palestinians flee their homes during Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians riding on a pickup truck flee their home in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians collect their belongings inside their damaged house in the aftermath of Israeli air and artillery strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, May 13. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians evacuate after their tower building was hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 13. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
