Pictures | Fri Nov 10, 2017 | 2:26pm EST

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
