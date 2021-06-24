Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jun 24, 2021 | 12:25pm EDT

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 19
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
A woman weeps at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman weeps at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A woman weeps at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 19
People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 19
Police are seen near a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Police are seen near a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Police are seen near a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 19
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 19
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 19
A man takes a picture of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man takes a picture of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A man takes a picture of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 19
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 19
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 19
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

Next Slideshows

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the...

10:24am EDT
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff...

Jun 23 2021
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jun 23 2021
Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship, that she wanted her life...

Jun 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship, that she wanted her life back and for the conservatorship to end.

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.

Pandemonium at Virginia school board meeting over Critical Race Theory

Pandemonium at Virginia school board meeting over Critical Race Theory

A brawl broke out at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Virginia which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students.

Outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary

Outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for New York City mayor, was leading a field of 13 Democratic candidates in the primary election, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks.

Protesters scuffle with police evicting homeless encampment in Toronto

Protesters scuffle with police evicting homeless encampment in Toronto

Police officers evicted a homeless encampment amid protests at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights

On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights

Participants are driving from Jackson, Mississippi to Washington to push for voting rights legislation six decades after activists called "Freedom Riders" protested against segregated bus terminals in the South.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast