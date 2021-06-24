Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A woman weeps at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police are seen near a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man takes a picture of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
