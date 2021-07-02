Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 2, 2021 | 10:24am EDT

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
1 / 80
A Miami-Dade County police boat sits at anchor as emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
2 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
3 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
4 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
5 / 80
An emergency crew member works at the site of a partially collapsed residential building as search and rescue efforts continue in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
6 / 80
Members of the Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 3 heavy rigging team work at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, in this still image from an undated handout video. FLORIDA TASK FORCE 3/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
7 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
8 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
9 / 80
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
10 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
11 / 80
A rescue dog is seen at the site of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
12 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
13 / 80
Worshipers at the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue in Aventura, Florida take part in a memorial service for victims of the partially collapsed residential building in nearby Surfside, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
14 / 80
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
15 / 80
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
16 / 80
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
17 / 80
A swimmer swims past as search and rescue personnel continue searching for victims days after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
18 / 80
Family members of those reported missing depart a bus to view the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
19 / 80
A toy brought by firefighters from the debris of the partially collapsed building is pictured at a memorial site, as rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
20 / 80
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
21 / 80
Rescue personnel continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
22 / 80
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
23 / 80
People look at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
24 / 80
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
25 / 80
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
26 / 80
Rescue personnel continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
27 / 80
Rescue crew respond to the site after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25, 2021. Courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue / Florida Task Force One / via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
28 / 80
A woman looks at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
29 / 80
A view of the debris from a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
30 / 80
A woman hangs flowers on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
31 / 80
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
32 / 80
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
33 / 80
A couple stands at the beach near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
34 / 80
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
35 / 80
People on the beach look at a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
36 / 80
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
37 / 80
A satellite view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
38 / 80
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
39 / 80
Emergency personnel continue to search at the site of a partially collapsed building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
40 / 80
The arm of an earth mover is seen as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
41 / 80
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
42 / 80
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
43 / 80
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
44 / 80
Fire crew members work at the basement parking garage of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, June 24.   MIAMI DADE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
45 / 80
Fire crew members work at the basement parking garage of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, June 24.  MIAMI DADE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
46 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
47 / 80
Onlookers view a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
48 / 80
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
49 / 80
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
50 / 80
Emergency crew members search for missing residents in a partially collapsed building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
51 / 80
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
52 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
53 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
54 / 80
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
55 / 80
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
56 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
57 / 80
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
58 / 80
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
59 / 80
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
60 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
61 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
62 / 80
A woman weeps at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
63 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
64 / 80
People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
65 / 80
People console each other while viewing a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
66 / 80
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
67 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
68 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
69 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
70 / 80
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
71 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
72 / 80
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
73 / 80
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
74 / 80
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
75 / 80
A man takes a picture of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
76 / 80
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
77 / 80
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
78 / 80
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
79 / 80
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
80 / 80
Pictures

Podcast