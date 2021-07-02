Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A Miami-Dade County police boat sits at anchor as emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An emergency crew member works at the site of a partially collapsed residential building as search and rescue efforts continue in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Members of the Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 3 heavy rigging team work at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, in this still image from an undated handout video. FLORIDA TASK...more
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A rescue dog is seen at the site of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Worshipers at the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue in Aventura, Florida take part in a memorial service for victims of the partially collapsed residential building in nearby Surfside, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A swimmer swims past as search and rescue personnel continue searching for victims days after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Family members of those reported missing depart a bus to view the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A toy brought by firefighters from the debris of the partially collapsed building is pictured at a memorial site, as rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Rescue personnel continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People look at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida,...more
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Rescue personnel continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Rescue crew respond to the site after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25, 2021. Courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue / Florida Task Force One / via REUTERS
A woman looks at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida,...more
A view of the debris from a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman hangs flowers on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26....more
A couple stands at the beach near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People on the beach look at a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A satellite view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Emergency personnel continue to search at the site of a partially collapsed building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department/via REUTERS
The arm of an earth mover is seen as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A view shows a partially collapsed residential building as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Fire crew members work at the basement parking garage of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, June 24. MIAMI DADE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS
Fire crew members work at the basement parking garage of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, June 24. MIAMI DADE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Onlookers view a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency crew members search for missing residents in a partially collapsed building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A woman weeps at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People console each other while viewing a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A man takes a picture of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Handout via REUTERS
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
