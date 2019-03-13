Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2019. The lack of water has become one of the most excruciating side effects of the nationwide blackout that the government of President Nicolas Maduro has...more

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2019. The lack of water has become one of the most excruciating side effects of the nationwide blackout that the government of President Nicolas Maduro has blamed on U.S.-backed sabotage but his critics call the product of corruption and incompetence. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

