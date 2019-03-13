Desperate Venezuelans search for water
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2019. The lack of water has become one of the most excruciating side effects of the nationwide blackout that the government of President Nicolas Maduro has...more
People gather to collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. After five days without electricity to pump water, Venezuelans from...more
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. Many worry about the spread of disease. The lack of water compounds the inability to buy...more
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Bottles containing water from a river are seen on the ground in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People wash themselves along a road at an area that is flooded due to a broken pipe in San Felix, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Workers fill water tank trucks at a filling center in San Felix, March 12, 2019. Water trucks, a common sight in Caracas, are increasingly struggling to fill up because state-run reservoirs are running low. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipe line in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A local carries a water container as he crosses a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man pushes a trolley with water-filled bottles in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man carries containers filled with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People fill their bottles with water coming from a pipe in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People wait to fill containers with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People walk on a highway, carrying containers with water collected from a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
