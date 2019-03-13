Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 13, 2019 | 3:35pm EDT

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2019. The lack of water has become one of the most excruciating side effects of the nationwide blackout that the government of President Nicolas Maduro has blamed on U.S.-backed sabotage but his critics call the product of corruption and incompetence. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2019. The lack of water has become one of the most excruciating side effects of the nationwide blackout that the government of President Nicolas Maduro has...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2019. The lack of water has become one of the most excruciating side effects of the nationwide blackout that the government of President Nicolas Maduro has blamed on U.S.-backed sabotage but his critics call the product of corruption and incompetence. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 20
People gather to collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. After five days without electricity to pump water, Venezuelans from working-class neighborhoods to upscale apartment towers are complaining of increasingly infrequent showers, unwashed dishes, and stinking toilets. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather to collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. After five days without electricity to pump water, Venezuelans from...more

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People gather to collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. After five days without electricity to pump water, Venezuelans from working-class neighborhoods to upscale apartment towers are complaining of increasingly infrequent showers, unwashed dishes, and stinking toilets. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. Many worry about the spread of disease. The lack of water compounds the inability to buy soap due to soaring prices or chronic shortages. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. Many worry about the spread of disease. The lack of water compounds the inability to buy...more

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. Many worry about the spread of disease. The lack of water compounds the inability to buy soap due to soaring prices or chronic shortages. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
4 / 20
Bottles containing water from a river are seen on the ground in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Bottles containing water from a river are seen on the ground in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Bottles containing water from a river are seen on the ground in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
5 / 20
People wash themselves along a road at an area that is flooded due to a broken pipe in San Felix, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

People wash themselves along a road at an area that is flooded due to a broken pipe in San Felix, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People wash themselves along a road at an area that is flooded due to a broken pipe in San Felix, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Close
6 / 20
Workers fill water tank trucks at a filling center in San Felix, March 12, 2019. Water trucks, a common sight in Caracas, are increasingly struggling to fill up because state-run reservoirs are running low. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Workers fill water tank trucks at a filling center in San Felix, March 12, 2019. Water trucks, a common sight in Caracas, are increasingly struggling to fill up because state-run reservoirs are running low. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Workers fill water tank trucks at a filling center in San Felix, March 12, 2019. Water trucks, a common sight in Caracas, are increasingly struggling to fill up because state-run reservoirs are running low. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Close
7 / 20
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipe line in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipe line in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipe line in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 20
A local carries a water container as he crosses a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A local carries a water container as he crosses a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A local carries a water container as he crosses a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 20
A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 20
A man pushes a trolley with water-filled bottles in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man pushes a trolley with water-filled bottles in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A man pushes a trolley with water-filled bottles in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 20
A man carries containers filled with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A man carries containers filled with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A man carries containers filled with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
12 / 20
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 20
People fill their bottles with water coming from a pipe in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People fill their bottles with water coming from a pipe in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People fill their bottles with water coming from a pipe in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 20
A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A bottle is filled with a small stream of water from the mountain as people wait in a queue in Caracas, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 20
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
16 / 20
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People collect water from a river in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
17 / 20
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Locals collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 20
People wait to fill containers with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People wait to fill containers with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People wait to fill containers with water at a desalination plant in La Guaira, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
19 / 20
People walk on a highway, carrying containers with water collected from a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk on a highway, carrying containers with water collected from a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People walk on a highway, carrying containers with water collected from a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Next Slideshows

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

11:55am EDT
Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Mar 12 2019
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Mar 12 2019
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Mar 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian photographer Ueslei Marcelino has been named the 2018 Reuters photojournalist of the year for his coverage of the migrant caravan, Brazil's presidential election, the World Cup in Russia and more.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast