Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction
Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of...more
The thirteen year-old daughter of a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, stands at the front door as the staff of La Colaborativa pack her family’s belongings, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. ...more
Workers break up the furniture left by a renter who was evicted after a 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 29. The federal evictions moratorium, which does not apply in this case, has been extended...more
A man, who asked not to be identified because of his immigration status and who is losing the room he has sublet because the master tenant of the apartment is being evicted, walks away with a few of his belongings after meeting with a case worker at...more
Workers break up the furniture left by a renter who was evicted after a 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two year-old Alejandro sits in his stroller while his mother (rear), who asked not to be identified because of her immigration status, fills out paperwork for help with her rent payment at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 23. ...more
A 48-hour eviction notice from the Essex County Constables Office received by a resident sits on a table at La Colaborativa, which offers housing assistance to those facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 23. ...more
Staff from La Colaborativa pack up the belongings of a resident being legally evicted, with 48-hours notice, for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A thirteen-year-old daughter of a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, shows her pet bird to a staff member of La Colaborativa, who are helping the family pack their belongings and relocate, in...more
Staff from La Colaborativa pack up the belongings of a resident being legally evicted, with 48-hours notice, for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
German Miranda, a case worker at La Colaborativa, waits to meet with a resident facing eviction outside her apartment in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 25. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A mother, who asked not to be identified because of her immigration status, waits in the hallway after applying for help with her rent payment at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff from La Colaborativa pack up the belongings of a resident being legally evicted, with 48-hours notice, for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A renter being evicted after a 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, leaves her apartment in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man, who asked not to be identified because of his immigration status and who is losing the room he has sublet because the master tenant of the apartment is being evicted, meets with a case worker at La Colaborativa, in Chelsea, Massachusetts,...more
Two year-old Alejandro sits in his stroller and his sister Lucie plays nearby while their mother fills out paperwork for help with her rent payment at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff from La Colaborativa pack up the belongings of a resident being legally evicted, with 48-hours notice, for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Residents wait in line to pick up free groceries at the food pantry at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 25. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two year-old Alejandro sits in his stroller while his mother (rear), who asked not to be identified because of her immigration status, fills out paperwork for help with her rent payment at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 23. ...more
A renter (R) being legally evicted after a 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, watches as a crew assesses the removal of her furniture in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Case worker Amber Perez reviews notes about residents facing eviction at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff from La Colaborativa pack up the belongings of a resident being legally evicted, with 48-hours notice, for violating the terms of her lease in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gladys Vega, the Executive Director of La Colaborativa, hugs a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, after Vega and her staff helped pack the resident’s belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts, March...more
