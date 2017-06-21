Detained in North Korea

American Kim Hak Song also taught at PUST, which was founded by evangelical Christians and opened in 2010. The university's co-founder said that Kim, who managed the school's experimental farm at the college of agriculture and life sciences, was...more

American Kim Hak Song also taught at PUST, which was founded by evangelical Christians and opened in 2010. The university's co-founder said that Kim, who managed the school's experimental farm at the college of agriculture and life sciences, was detained in May 2017 while traveling on a train from Pyongyang to China's border town of Dandong. In February 2015, Kim wrote in a fundraising post on the website of a Korean-Brazilian church that he was a Christian missionary devoted to helping North Korea's people learn to be self-sufficient. North Korean state media said he also was arrested on suspicion of committing "hostile acts" against the government. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Close