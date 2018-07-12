Edition:
Detained parents reunited with children

Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter in Brownsville, Texas, shortly after being reunited with her following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana in Brownsville, Texas, shortly after being reunited with her, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Adan, a 26-year-old from Guatemala, holds his 4-year-old son, Juan, during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 58 days following their detention on the Arizona border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana in Brownsville, Texas, shortly after being reunited July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A migrant mother and her son are reunited after immigrant separation, in Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Maryland, June 22, 2018. LIBRE BY NEXUS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in detention July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Javier (L), a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William and Adan, a 26-year-old from Guatemala, sits next to his 4-year-old son, Juan, during a media availability in New York after they were reunited, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
