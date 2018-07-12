Detained parents reunited with children

Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in...more

Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in detention July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

