Detained parents reunited with children
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter in Brownsville, Texas, shortly after being reunited with her following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico...more
Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana in Brownsville, Texas, shortly after being reunited with her, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Adan, a 26-year-old from Guatemala, holds his 4-year-old son, Juan, during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 58 days following their detention on the Arizona border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana in Brownsville, Texas, shortly after being reunited July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May, July 10,...more
A migrant mother and her son are reunited after immigrant separation, in Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Maryland, June 22, 2018. LIBRE BY NEXUS/via REUTERS
Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in...more
Javier (L), a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William and Adan, a 26-year-old from Guatemala, sits next to his 4-year-old son, Juan, during a media availability in New York after they were reunited, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas...more
