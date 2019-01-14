Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 14, 2019 | 10:14am EST

Detroit Auto Show

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 13
The 2019 RAM Power Wagon pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The 2019 RAM Power Wagon pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The 2019 RAM Power Wagon pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
2 / 13
Infiniti Motor Company executive design director Karim Habib makes a freehand sketch of the company's new QX Inspiration electric SUV concept car for attendees at a media reception. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Infiniti Motor Company executive design director Karim Habib makes a freehand sketch of the company's new QX Inspiration electric SUV concept car for attendees at a media reception. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Infiniti Motor Company executive design director Karim Habib makes a freehand sketch of the company's new QX Inspiration electric SUV concept car for attendees at a media reception. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 13
The Lexus 2020 RC F Track Edition. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Lexus 2020 RC F Track Edition. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The Lexus 2020 RC F Track Edition. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 13
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The 2020 Ford Explorer ST. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 13
General Motors 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
General Motors 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
6 / 13
The Lexus LC convertible concept. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Lexus LC convertible concept. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The Lexus LC convertible concept. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 13
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 13
A Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
9 / 13
Auto show workers prepare the display floor next to a General Motors 2019 Yukon Denali pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Auto show workers prepare the display floor next to a General Motors 2019 Yukon Denali pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Auto show workers prepare the display floor next to a General Motors 2019 Yukon Denali pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
10 / 13
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The 2020 Ford Explorer ST. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 13
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 13
Members of the media gather at the Ford presentation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the media gather at the Ford presentation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Members of the media gather at the Ford presentation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Next Slideshows

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.

9:41am EST
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day,...

9:00am EST
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

8:55am EST
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

8:25am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex told royal well-wishers she was six months pregnant but that she and husband Prince Harry do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the New York subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Highlights from the past week in sports.

Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris

Yellow vest protests hit with police water cannon, tear gas in Paris

Paris police fire water cannon and tear gas to push back "yellow vest" demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument, in the ninth straight weekend of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast