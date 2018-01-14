Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jan 14, 2018

Detroit Auto Show

Molly McQueen, granddaughter of actor Steve McQueen, debuts the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movie of the same name. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
General Motors reveals its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Reporters and guests look at newly unveiled Chevy Silverado trucks, including underneath. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
The 2019 Ford Ranger is unveiled. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
General Motors Global Design chief Michael Simcoe helps unveil new Chevy Silverado trucks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
The 2019 Ford Edge ST. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
General Motors CEO Mary Barra applauds some of her company managers as they are introduced at a Chevrolet truck unveiling. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
A Chevy truck super-fan, known as a Truck Legend, wears his hat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Chevrolet employees react as they take a virtual ride in a car at the 'Virtual Dynamics Lab' Chevrolet display. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
A man works on the display floor by a Cadillac 2018 X25 Crossover vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
