Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

The Bobcat Fire burns near Mount Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles, California, September 14. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Firefighters watch the Bobcat Fire as they stand next to a backyard pool after an evacuation was ordered for the residents of Arcadia, California, September 13. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets burned residences, vehicles and a swimming pool in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged hotel sits in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Gates, Oregon, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A saved home stands next door to the remains of Sandra Stone's family cabin, which was destroyed by the CZU Lightning Complex fire, in Brookdale, California, September 15. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Charred debris from the Berry Creek Elementary school is seen after the Bear Fire raged through Berry Creek, California, September 9. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bobcat fire approaches Sierra Madre and Arcadia communities in California, September 13. &nbsp;John Mirabella via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A parking lot and drain are seen blanketed by red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Fire burns on the remains of fire damaged trees as smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, gather to look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Melted aluminum from the engine of a burnt car is seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Hansel Valentine, 24, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of her relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A swing and a charred vehicle are seen after the Bear Fire burned through Berry Creek, California, September 9. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged automobile and a motel sit in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A cat is seen walking around a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Flames from the Bobcat Fire are pictured after an evacuation was ordered for the residents of Arcadia, California, September 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. “We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did,” Koa said. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom look at a burned home at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California, September 15. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
The Webber family searches for belongings through their home, which was gutted by the Almeda fire, in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The remains of Berry Creek Elementary school continue to burn after the Bear Fire raged through Berry Creek, California, September 9. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Dane Valentine, 28, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of his relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A man walks through a street in the town where about 10,000 residents were evacuated as the fire continues, in Molalla, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Three years old Ashley looks on her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man inspects a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
The San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky from various California wildfires in San Francisco, September 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
