Mon Dec 9, 2019 | 2:05pm EST

Devils chase children in eerie Czech Christmas custom

Masked devils march through the village, rattling their chains and clanking bells, going door-to-door to search for badly-behaved children. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Saturday, December 07, 2019
The sinister-looking pre-Christmas tradition in the Czech village of Valasska Polanka is actually a celebration of the 4th-century Saint Nicholas, who appears in costume to soothe the children with sweets. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Revellers dressed as devils are seen in the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Chased in the snow by 40 fearsome figures in sheepskin masks, the village youngsters saw it as good fun. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Revellers dressed as devils walk through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
"The tradition is beautiful, we enjoy it, we run away from those devils, they chase us, it is awesome," said Vaclav Kozubik a teenager from Valasska Polanka, some 200 miles southeast of the capital Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Revellers dressed as devils walk through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil walks through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil is seen in the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil walks through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil is seen in the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Revellers dressed as devils walk through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil is seen in the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Revellers dressed as devils walk through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil walks through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil walks through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A reveller dressed as devil walks through the village of Valasska Polanka during a traditional Saint Nicholas parade near the town of Vsetin, Czech Republic, December 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
