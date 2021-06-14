Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 14, 2021 | 1:40pm EDT

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

A man shows an unidentified stone as fortune seekers flock to the village after pictures and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man shows an unidentified stone as fortune seekers flock to the village after pictures and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A man shows an unidentified stone as fortune seekers flock to the village after pictures and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 14
A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 14
A woman uses a pickaxe to dig as fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman uses a pickaxe to dig as fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A woman uses a pickaxe to dig as fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 14
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe on her head in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe on her head in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe on her head in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 14
A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 14
A woman using clay to apply on her face to protect her skin from the sun looks on as fortune seekers flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman using clay to apply on her face to protect her skin from the sun looks on as fortune seekers flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A woman using clay to apply on her face to protect her skin from the sun looks on as fortune seekers flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
6 / 14
Fortune seekers are seen flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fortune seekers are seen flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Fortune seekers are seen flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 14
A woman with animal skin on her hands inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman with animal skin on her hands inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A woman with animal skin on her hands inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 14
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 14
A man shows unidentified stones in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man shows unidentified stones in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A man shows unidentified stones in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 14
Women carrying spades walk past a man digging in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Women carrying spades walk past a man digging in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Women carrying spades walk past a man digging in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 14
A Woman inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Woman inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A Woman inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 14
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
13 / 14
Fortune seekers are seen after flocking to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fortune seekers are seen after flocking to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Fortune seekers are seen after flocking to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Next Slideshows

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...

12:44pm EDT
Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a...

12:29pm EDT
Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

11:15am EDT
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

9:20am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

Inside the G7 summit

Inside the G7 summit

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programs at their summit in Cornwall, Britain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast