Diamond hunters flock to South African village
A man shows an unidentified stone as fortune seekers flock to the village after pictures and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith,...more
A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman uses a pickaxe to dig as fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe on her head in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man uses a pickaxe to dig in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman using clay to apply on her face to protect her skin from the sun looks on as fortune seekers flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Fortune seekers are seen flock to the village in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman with animal skin on her hands inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man shows unidentified stones in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women carrying spades walk past a man digging in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Woman inspects the soil in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman arrives carrying a pickaxe in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Fortune seekers are seen after flocking to the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Next Slideshows
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...
Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a...
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Best of the French Open
Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.
MORE IN PICTURES
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Best of the French Open
Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.
Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack
Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate.
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster
Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.
Best of the Euro 2020
Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.
Protesters converge on the G7 summit
Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.
Inside the G7 summit
The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programs at their summit in Cornwall, Britain.