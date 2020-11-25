Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2020 | 1:33pm EST

Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona attends a news conference in Marseille, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2009
Argentine star Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup trophy as he is carried off the field after Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the World Cup soccer championship in Mexico City June 29, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Diego Maradona during his presentation as the new coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, La Plata, Argentina, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Argentina's Diego Maradona falls to the pitch after being tripped up in their World Cup quarterfinal match against England in Mexico City, June 22, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Former soccer star Diego Maradona balances a ball on his head during a photocall for "Maradona by Kusturica" by Serbian director Emir Kusturica at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2008
Argentine star Diego Maradona leaps into the arms of teammate Ricardo Guisti at the conclusion of the World Cup final in Mexico City June 29, 1985. Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the World Cup soccer championship. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Argentina's Diego Maradona runs with the ball during their World Cup second-round match against Uruguay in Puebla, Mexico, June 16, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona his wife Claudia Villafane, sit with their two daughters Giannina Dinora (L) and Dalma Nerea ( third from L) on the day of their civil wedding in Buenos Aires, November 7, 1989. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Argentina's Diego Maradona is fouled by South Korea's Kim Young-se during their first-round World Cup match in Mexico City, June 2, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates his team's goal against Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2010
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafane are shown at their wedding in Buenos Aires, November 7, 1989. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro poses with Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, his wife Claudia Villafane and their two children, during a visit to the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, December 30, 1994. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Soccer star Diego Maradona hugs his daughter Claudia prior to making a speech to members of the Oxford Union, Oxford, Britian, November 6, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets former soccer player Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela, January 21, 2020. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Argentine soccer idol Diego Maradona gestures at photographers outside a Havana supermarket where he was shopping January 25, 2000. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks on during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match against Nigeria at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2010
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona was in Havana to interview Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina. REUTERS/Canal 13/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona celebrates before thousands of spectators after his team, Boca Juniors, beat their rival River Plate in the Argentine 'classic' confrontation between the two most popular soccer teams October 25, 1997. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is escorted by police as he leaves a courthouse after answering charges he shot and injured journalists outside his country home two months earlier, in the city of Mercedes, Argentina, March 15, 1994. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Soccer legends Diego Maradona and Pele rest on a hammock during a reception in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 1995. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona dives onto the ground as he celebrates his team's second goal during their World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match against Peru in Buenos Aires, October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2009
Argentine star Diego Maradona raises his arms in the air after teammate Jorge Burruchaga scored the winning goal in the second half during the World Cup final in Mexico, June 29, 1994. Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2007
Argentine World Cup star Diego Maradona (L) is greeted by England's Gary Lineker (R) on the pitch following their World Cup quarter final in Mexico, June 22, 1986. REUTERS/Lars Nyberg-Expressen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Argentine World Cup star Diego Maradona holds his shirt following their World Cup semi-final against England in Mexico, June 22, 1986. REUTERS/Lars Nyberg-Expressen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Diego Maradona meets Cuban President Fidel Castro at Havana's Revolution Palace October 29, 2001. Maradona showed off his tattoos of Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara, and also gave the sports-loving Cuban revolutionary a lesson in ball-skills and tactics. REUTERS/Alfredo Tedeschi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
President of Gimnasia y Esgrima Gabriel Pellegrino and Diego Maradona during his presentation as new coach in La Plata, Argentina, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Diego Maradona during his presentation as the new coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima at Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, La Plata, Argentina, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona pauses while answering journalists' questions on the field before the 2010 World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Germany at Green Point stadium in Cape Town, July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2010
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates his team's goal against Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2010
Former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona smokes a cigar before the start of the Argentine First Division soccer match between Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo de Almagro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Former soccer star Diego Maradona reacts on the red carpet before the screening of "Maradona by Kusturica" by Serbian director Emir Kusturica at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2008
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona hugs Lionel Messi after Germany won their 2010 World Cup quarter-final soccer match at Green Point stadium in Cape Town, July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2010
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates after his team scored against South Korea during a 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2010
Argentina soccer coach Diego Maradona plays with school children at Kgotlelelang school in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2010
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez welcomes Argentina's soccer coach Diego Maradona at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2010
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona (R) celebrates his team's third goal during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match against South Korea at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2010
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona gestures to the linesman during a 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match against Greece at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2010
Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona waves to his fans at a stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2008
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona talks with Argentina Football Association President Julio Grondona while Carlos Bilardo looks on during the official announcement of Maradona as the new coach of the Argentine national soccer team and Bilardo as General Manager, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2008
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Argentina's national soccer team coach Diego Maradona (R) gesture during a ceremony at Argentina Football Association's headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2009
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona reacts after putting on a t-shirt that reads "Stop Bush" during a news conference at a Buenos Aires train station, November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona shows a tattoo of Latin-American rebel Che Ghevara during a press conference in Maracaibo, March 28, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona salutes to the crowd prior to a soccer match in La Bombonera stadium, August 29, 2004. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona and his girlfriend Veronica Ojeda attend the MotoGP race during the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano racetrack August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2008
Former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona alongside his daughter Giannina, cheers his team Boca Juniors during the final of the South American Cup between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Bolivia's Bolivar played in Buenos Aires, December 17, 2004. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Soccer star Diego Maradona kisses a Chinese airport staff upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital Airport, November 13, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Argentine veteran soccer idol Diego Maradona wears a novelty headset with a plastic butcher's knife appearing to go through his head, at a private neurological center where he is staying for a medical check-up, March 3, 1998. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Argentine Diego Maradona shouts to celebrate his goal from a penalty kick for Boca Juniors during a match for the Argentine championship against Newell's Old Boys, September 14, 1997. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, wearing a Boca Juniors club jersey thanks the more than 50,000 fans that watched his farewell match in the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, November 10, 2001. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
