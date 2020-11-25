Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona attends a news conference in Marseille, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Argentine star Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup trophy as he is carried off the field after Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the World Cup soccer championship in Mexico City June 29, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Diego Maradona during his presentation as the new coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, La Plata, Argentina, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Argentina's Diego Maradona falls to the pitch after being tripped up in their World Cup quarterfinal match against England in Mexico City, June 22, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Former soccer star Diego Maradona balances a ball on his head during a photocall for "Maradona by Kusturica" by Serbian director Emir Kusturica at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Argentine star Diego Maradona leaps into the arms of teammate Ricardo Guisti at the conclusion of the World Cup final in Mexico City June 29, 1985. Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the World Cup soccer championship. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Argentina's Diego Maradona runs with the ball during their World Cup second-round match against Uruguay in Puebla, Mexico, June 16, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona his wife Claudia Villafane, sit with their two daughters Giannina Dinora (L) and Dalma Nerea ( third from L) on the day of their civil wedding in Buenos Aires, November 7, 1989. REUTERS
Argentina's Diego Maradona is fouled by South Korea's Kim Young-se during their first-round World Cup match in Mexico City, June 2, 1986. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates his team's goal against Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafane are shown at their wedding in Buenos Aires, November 7, 1989. REUTERS
Cuban President Fidel Castro poses with Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, his wife Claudia Villafane and their two children, during a visit to the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, December 30, 1994. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Soccer star Diego Maradona hugs his daughter Claudia prior to making a speech to members of the Oxford Union, Oxford, Britian, November 6, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets former soccer player Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela, January 21, 2020. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Argentine soccer idol Diego Maradona gestures at photographers outside a Havana supermarket where he was shopping January 25, 2000. REUTERS
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks on during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match against Nigeria at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona was in Havana to interview Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina. REUTERS/Canal...more
Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona celebrates before thousands of spectators after his team, Boca Juniors, beat their rival River Plate in the Argentine 'classic' confrontation between the two most popular soccer teams October 25, 1997....more
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is escorted by police as he leaves a courthouse after answering charges he shot and injured journalists outside his country home two months earlier, in the city of Mercedes, Argentina, March 15, 1994. REUTERS
Soccer legends Diego Maradona and Pele rest on a hammock during a reception in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 1995. REUTERS
Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona dives onto the ground as he celebrates his team's second goal during their World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match against Peru in Buenos Aires, October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine star Diego Maradona raises his arms in the air after teammate Jorge Burruchaga scored the winning goal in the second half during the World Cup final in Mexico, June 29, 1994. Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2. REUTERS/Stringer
Argentine World Cup star Diego Maradona (L) is greeted by England's Gary Lineker (R) on the pitch following their World Cup quarter final in Mexico, June 22, 1986. REUTERS/Lars Nyberg-Expressen
Argentine World Cup star Diego Maradona holds his shirt following their World Cup semi-final against England in Mexico, June 22, 1986. REUTERS/Lars Nyberg-Expressen
Diego Maradona meets Cuban President Fidel Castro at Havana's Revolution Palace October 29, 2001. Maradona showed off his tattoos of Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara, and also gave the sports-loving Cuban revolutionary a lesson in ball-skills and...more
President of Gimnasia y Esgrima Gabriel Pellegrino and Diego Maradona during his presentation as new coach in La Plata, Argentina, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Diego Maradona during his presentation as the new coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima at Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, La Plata, Argentina, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona pauses while answering journalists' questions on the field before the 2010 World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Germany at Green Point stadium in Cape Town, July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates his team's goal against Nigeria during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona smokes a cigar before the start of the Argentine First Division soccer match between Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo de Almagro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Marcos...more
Former soccer star Diego Maradona reacts on the red carpet before the screening of "Maradona by Kusturica" by Serbian director Emir Kusturica at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona hugs Lionel Messi after Germany won their 2010 World Cup quarter-final soccer match at Green Point stadium in Cape Town, July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates after his team scored against South Korea during a 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Argentina soccer coach Diego Maradona plays with school children at Kgotlelelang school in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez welcomes Argentina's soccer coach Diego Maradona at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona (R) celebrates his team's third goal during the 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match against South Korea at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona gestures to the linesman during a 2010 World Cup Group B soccer match against Greece at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Argentina's soccer team head coach Diego Maradona waves to his fans at a stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona talks with Argentina Football Association President Julio Grondona while Carlos Bilardo looks on during the official announcement of Maradona as the new coach of the Argentine national soccer team and Bilardo as...more
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Argentina's national soccer team coach Diego Maradona (R) gesture during a ceremony at Argentina Football Association's headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 20,...more
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona reacts after putting on a t-shirt that reads "Stop Bush" during a news conference at a Buenos Aires train station, November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona shows a tattoo of Latin-American rebel Che Ghevara during a press conference in Maracaibo, March 28, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona salutes to the crowd prior to a soccer match in La Bombonera stadium, August 29, 2004. REUTERS
Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona and his girlfriend Veronica Ojeda attend the MotoGP race during the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano racetrack August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona alongside his daughter Giannina, cheers his team Boca Juniors during the final of the South American Cup between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Bolivia's Bolivar played in Buenos Aires, December 17, 2004....more
Soccer star Diego Maradona kisses a Chinese airport staff upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital Airport, November 13, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo
Argentine veteran soccer idol Diego Maradona wears a novelty headset with a plastic butcher's knife appearing to go through his head, at a private neurological center where he is staying for a medical check-up, March 3, 1998. REUTERS
Argentine Diego Maradona shouts to celebrate his goal from a penalty kick for Boca Juniors during a match for the Argentine championship against Newell's Old Boys, September 14, 1997. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, wearing a Boca Juniors club jersey thanks the more than 50,000 fans that watched his farewell match in the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, November 10, 2001. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Next Slideshows
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and...
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
MORE IN PICTURES
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and economic life as record coronavirus caseloads pushed hospitals to their limits.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys
Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests across the country.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota
Nearly all the infrastructure on the small island of Providencia, home to some 6,000 people near the coast of Central America, was damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Iota.
COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland
Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.