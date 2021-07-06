Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 6, 2021 | 12:02am EDT

Dior haute couture on show in Paris

A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show for Dior in Paris, France, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior haute couture. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Models present a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A model presents a Dior haute couture creation. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Maria Grazia Chiuri, designer for Dior, poses with models during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Artist Eva Jospin poses in front of her creation before the Dior show. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Seamstresses work on creations at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A seamstress works on creations at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A seamstress works on creations at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Seamstresses work on creations at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A seamstress works on creations at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Seamstresses work on creations at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

