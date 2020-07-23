Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk

Dior's Italian creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had sought to showcase the craftsmanship of the Puglia region - her father's homeland - and help it endure by casting it in a fresh light. "I understood in this process where my passion and...more

Dior's Italian creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had sought to showcase the craftsmanship of the Puglia region - her father's homeland - and help it endure by casting it in a fresh light. "I understood in this process where my passion and my origins are from and why I am so attracted to this type of work, this embroidery, this tradition," Chiuri told Reuters in an interview. "I saw my grandmother, my aunts, women used to sit outside their homes and create this beautiful work." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

