Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk
Models present creations from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy July 22, 2020. Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free...more
Dior streamed the show live without the usual array of celebrities in the front row. But the French brand upped the ante by staging an extravaganza with a live orchestra and dancers performing a modern take on a traditional tune, while models wound...more
Outfits in the so-called "Cruise" collection included embroidered dresses with firework patterns, in a nod to Italian folklore, while artist Pietro Ruffo's wildflower drawings were translated onto colorful dresses. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior's Italian creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had sought to showcase the craftsmanship of the Puglia region - her father's homeland - and help it endure by casting it in a fresh light. "I understood in this process where my passion and...more
A dressmaker, wearing a protective mask, works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection in Paris, France. LVMH-owned Dior called on the Costantine Foundation, a center involved in self-assertion of women, to manufacture cloth like macrame and lace in...more
One ivory dress, bejeweled with dozens of butterflies and roses in bobbin lace, was handmade by one of the few woman still able to master the old lacemaking technique. Other looks featured shearling jackets, tie-dye prints or a black tulle dress sewn...more
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears at the end of the show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A dressmaker works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection presentation at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A dressmaker works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection presentation at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model takes part in a fitting ahead the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri are displayed ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dressmakers work ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri are displayed in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A dressmaker works ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rolls of fabrics are seen at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A dressmaker works at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri poses in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
