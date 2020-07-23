Edition:
Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk

Models present creations from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy July 22, 2020. Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free fashion show in the Italian city of Lecce, in a dazzling celebration of local crafts and traditions that included a dance spectacle in the middle of the baroque main square. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy July 22, 2020. Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free fashion show in the Italian city of Lecce, in a dazzling celebration of local crafts and traditions that included a dance spectacle in the middle of the baroque main square. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior streamed the show live without the usual array of celebrities in the front row. But the French brand upped the ante by staging an extravaganza with a live orchestra and dancers performing a modern take on a traditional tune, while models wound their way through a gallery of lights called Luminarie in Lecce's Piazza del Duomo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior streamed the show live without the usual array of celebrities in the front row. But the French brand upped the ante by staging an extravaganza with a live orchestra and dancers performing a modern take on a traditional tune, while models wound their way through a gallery of lights called Luminarie in Lecce's Piazza del Duomo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Outfits in the so-called "Cruise" collection included embroidered dresses with firework patterns, in a nod to Italian folklore, while artist Pietro Ruffo's wildflower drawings were translated onto colorful dresses. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Outfits in the so-called "Cruise" collection included embroidered dresses with firework patterns, in a nod to Italian folklore, while artist Pietro Ruffo's wildflower drawings were translated onto colorful dresses. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior's Italian creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had sought to showcase the craftsmanship of the Puglia region - her father's homeland - and help it endure by casting it in a fresh light. "I understood in this process where my passion and my origins are from and why I am so attracted to this type of work, this embroidery, this tradition," Chiuri told Reuters in an interview. "I saw my grandmother, my aunts, women used to sit outside their homes and create this beautiful work." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior's Italian creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had sought to showcase the craftsmanship of the Puglia region - her father's homeland - and help it endure by casting it in a fresh light. "I understood in this process where my passion and my origins are from and why I am so attracted to this type of work, this embroidery, this tradition," Chiuri told Reuters in an interview. "I saw my grandmother, my aunts, women used to sit outside their homes and create this beautiful work." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A dressmaker, wearing a protective mask, works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection in Paris, France. LVMH-owned Dior called on the Costantine Foundation, a center involved in self-assertion of women, to manufacture cloth like macrame and lace in natural color, handcrafted with old looms in the Italian countryside. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A dressmaker, wearing a protective mask, works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection in Paris, France. LVMH-owned Dior called on the Costantine Foundation, a center involved in self-assertion of women, to manufacture cloth like macrame and lace in natural color, handcrafted with old looms in the Italian countryside. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
One ivory dress, bejeweled with dozens of butterflies and roses in bobbin lace, was handmade by one of the few woman still able to master the old lacemaking technique. Other looks featured shearling jackets, tie-dye prints or a black tulle dress sewn with ears of wheat in raffia. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

One ivory dress, bejeweled with dozens of butterflies and roses in bobbin lace, was handmade by one of the few woman still able to master the old lacemaking technique. Other looks featured shearling jackets, tie-dye prints or a black tulle dress sewn with ears of wheat in raffia. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears at the end of the show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears at the end of the show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dior. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A dressmaker works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection presentation at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A dressmaker works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection presentation at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A dressmaker works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection presentation at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A dressmaker works ahead of Dior's 2021 Cruise collection presentation at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model takes part in a fitting ahead the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model takes part in a fitting ahead the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri are displayed ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri are displayed ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dressmakers work ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Dressmakers work ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri are displayed in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri are displayed in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A dressmaker works ahead of the presentation in Paris.&nbsp;REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A dressmaker works ahead of the presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rolls of fabrics are seen at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Rolls of fabrics are seen at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A dressmaker works at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A dressmaker works at the Dior workshop in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri poses in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri poses in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
