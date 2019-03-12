Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
Meital Ben Ari, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm", pats Gary, a sheep with leg braces, at the farm which serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Donkeys named Gili and Miri interact at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias
A pig named Omri walks with staff members and volunteers out of a barn at "Freedom Farm" which serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel March 7, 2019. Picture taken March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A turkey named Yael sits next to a volunteer at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Adit Romano, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm", pats a pig named Omri. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A volunteer hugs Nir, a cow fitted with prosthetic leg at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias
A volunteer treats a chicken. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A volunteer plays guitar as another pats a goat. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A pig named Yossi sits in soil. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A volunteer walks with Nir, a cow with prosthetic leg. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Meital Ben Ari, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm", kisses Omri the pig in its sty. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Chickens gather at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias
A volunteer treats a chicken. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A three-legged donkey named Miri and a pig named Yossi stand in a field. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A turkey named Yael rests on the grass. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A sheep with leg braces named Gary grazes. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A sheep and a goat are seen at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias
