Pictures | Tue Mar 12, 2019 | 7:40pm EDT

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

Meital Ben Ari, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm", pats Gary, a sheep with leg braces, at the farm which serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Donkeys named Gili and Miri interact at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A pig named Omri walks with staff members and volunteers out of a barn at "Freedom Farm" which serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel March 7, 2019. Picture taken March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A turkey named Yael sits next to a volunteer at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Adit Romano, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm", pats a pig named Omri. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A volunteer hugs Nir, a cow fitted with prosthetic leg at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A volunteer treats a chicken. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A volunteer plays guitar as another pats a goat. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A pig named Yossi sits in soil. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A volunteer walks with Nir, a cow with prosthetic leg. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Meital Ben Ari, a co-founder of "Freedom Farm", kisses Omri the pig in its sty. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Chickens gather at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A volunteer treats a chicken. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A three-legged donkey named Miri and a pig named Yossi stand in a field. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A turkey named Yael rests on the grass. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A sheep with leg braces named Gary grazes. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A sheep and a goat are seen at "Freedom Farm". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
