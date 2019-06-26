Edition:
Diseases and food shortages plague migrant camp in Bosnia

Migrants take a shower in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26, 2019. Over the past 10 days, municipal authorities in Bihac have moved up to 700 migrants from Asia and North Africa who had been sleeping in the town to an improvised tent settlement at a former landfill some 5 miles from the Croatian border. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

General view of migrant camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. The European Union and U.N. agencies have criticized sanitary conditions at the site, which they also say is located in an area still peppered with landmines left over from the 1990s wars in Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants make breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. The Red Cross is the only relief agency providing hot meals and hygiene items to the migrants at the site at Vucjak and has erected about 50 tents so far as well as improvised quarantine arrangements for the sick. "The health situation is alarming. Many people are already infected with scabies and there are other health problems too," said Katarina Zoric, a spokeswoman for the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC). REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants take a shower in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. Bosnia, which is not an EU member and was largely bypassed by refugees and asylum seekers during Europe's 2015 migrant crisis, has seen an increase in migrant arrivals since EU members Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia closed their borders. More than 33,300 migrants have entered Bosnia since last year, of whom around 9,000 have settled in the Bihac area hoping to cross the border into Croatia and thence to western Europe. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants wait for breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. The tents at Vucjak are pitched among piles of garbage and muddy pools following recent rainfall. The people used water from tanks to wash themselves in the scorching heat. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Detained migrants leave a police car in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants wait for breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrant washes his teeth in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants eat in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants make breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrants takes a shower in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants rest in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant poses for a portrait while shaving in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants wait for breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants charge their phones in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

