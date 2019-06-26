Diseases and food shortages plague migrant camp in Bosnia

Migrants make breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. The Red Cross is the only relief agency providing hot meals and hygiene items to the migrants at the site at Vucjak and has erected about 50 tents so far as well as...more

Migrants make breakfast in camp Vucjak in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 26. The Red Cross is the only relief agency providing hot meals and hygiene items to the migrants at the site at Vucjak and has erected about 50 tents so far as well as improvised quarantine arrangements for the sick. "The health situation is alarming. Many people are already infected with scabies and there are other health problems too," said Katarina Zoric, a spokeswoman for the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC). REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

