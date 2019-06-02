Disgruntled city worker kills 12 in Virginia Beach
Police tape frames a sign at one of the entrances to the municipal government complex where a shooting incident occurred in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside a municipal government building in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Police enter a building in this still image taken from video following a shooting incident at the municipal center in Virginia Beach. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
Police evacuate people from a building in this still image taken from video. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
Rescue workers unload a stretcher from a helicopter following a shooting incident. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Evidence Response Team members search a parking lot outside a municipal government building in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Evacuees walk away from a building in Virginia Beach. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
A local resident wipes away tears while praying with other members of his church in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Local resident Rich Lindgren places flags at a makeshift memorial outside a municipal government building in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Paramedics prepare a staging area for victims. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
A police canine unit stands by at the municipal center in Virginia Beach. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
Police evacuate people from a building at the municipal center in Virginia Beach. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
Laura Goodman and her mother Peggy Harrison hold candles at a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Sandra Deadwyler weeps while holding hands with fellow church congregant Dennis Padgett at a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Local resident Sandra Moore becomes emotional while praying with other members of her church in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Messages adorn a token placed at a makeshift memorial outside a municipal government building in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A pastor holds a lit candle as he takes part in a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Gavin Kreider, 9, holds a lit candle while his father Durant Kreider holds him at a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Madison Rochard, 6, and her sister Morgan, 5, hold candles at a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman reacts during a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
