Disney World before and after coronavirus closures
Crowds walk along Main Street toward Cinderella Castle and Tomorrowland at Disney's Magic Kingdom on the final day before closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease in Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Crowds enjoy the Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, March 15. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is empty of visitors, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A nearly full parking lot outside the transportation hub at Disney's Magic Kingdom, March 15. At top is Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
The nearly empty parking lot of Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, March 16. At top is Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Guests walk near a Mesoamerican pyramid (top left) and the Cantina de San Angel (right) at the Mexico Pavilion in Disney's Epcot theme park, March 15. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Empty streets are seen near a Mesoamerican pyramid (top left) and the Cantina de San Angel (right) at the Mexico Pavilion at Disney's Epcot theme park, March 15. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Crowds walk along Main Street toward Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom, March 15. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Cinderella Castle is seen at the end of an empty Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Guests line up to watch a parade along Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom, March 15. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Cinderella Castle sits at the end of an empty Main Street at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Big crowds gather in Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy s Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios, March 15. At upper right is the iconic Millennium Falcon spaceship. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
The Millennium Falcon spaceship (right) sits amid empty streets at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
A large crowd inside Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios, March 15. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Empty streets are seen at Toy Story Land inside Disney's Hollywood Studios, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
