Displaced by deadly California wildfire
Maddy Mudd, 25, of Oakhurst, prays with Camp Fire evacuee Terri Wolfe, 62, of Paradise, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Mourners pray during a vigil for the lives and community lost at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
A grief counselor hugs Dorothy Carini during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Laura Martin holds a photo of her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
People visit a free clothing donation site for victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A sign thanking Camp Fire first responders hangs on a highway overpass in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Justin Kraus, whose home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, looks for toys for his sons, Liam, 5, (L) and Samuel, 3, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
After their home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, Landyn Butts, 3, and his family shop for new household items in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Leanne Brickett and her son, Aiden, 5, wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Nicole and Eric Montague, who lost their home in Paradise during the Camp Fire, pose for a photo with their daughter, Destiny, at an aid center for evacuees in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Travis Lee Hogan, of Paradise, comforts his mother, Bridgett Hogan, while they stay at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Pictures of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire are posted at an evacuation center in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lane Walker, of Magalia, and Genevieve Brink-Capriola, of Chico, look at a list of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Justin Clark, 39, who lost his house in Paradise in the Camp Fire, stands by his tent at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
David Wigham, 51, who lost his home in Paradise in the Camp Fire, sits at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Bridgett Hogan, 57, of Paradise, walks through a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Autumn Bravo-Robertson, 7, of Paradise, does a cartwheel near her father, Mike, while staying at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Raquelle Watjen, of San Jose, and her son, Nic, hand out supplies at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lidia Steineman, who lost her home, prays during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Laura Martin mourns her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border
Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the...
Grim search for California's missing
Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still...
International Space Station turns 20
Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border
Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the United States illegally, while local politicians question whether they should be in Mexico.
Grim search for California's missing
Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still missing.
International Space Station turns 20
Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.
Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise
President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above
Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.