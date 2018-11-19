Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2018 | 1:35pm EST

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Maddy Mudd, 25, of Oakhurst, prays with Camp Fire evacuee Terri Wolfe, 62, of Paradise, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Maddy Mudd, 25, of Oakhurst, prays with Camp Fire evacuee Terri Wolfe, 62, of Paradise, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Maddy Mudd, 25, of Oakhurst, prays with Camp Fire evacuee Terri Wolfe, 62, of Paradise, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
1 / 20
Mourners pray during a vigil for the lives and community lost at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners pray during a vigil for the lives and community lost at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Mourners pray during a vigil for the lives and community lost at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, California, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A grief counselor hugs Dorothy Carini during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

A grief counselor hugs Dorothy Carini during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A grief counselor hugs Dorothy Carini during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Laura Martin holds a photo of her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Laura Martin holds a photo of her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Laura Martin holds a photo of her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
People visit a free clothing donation site for victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People visit a free clothing donation site for victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
People visit a free clothing donation site for victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
5 / 20
A sign thanking Camp Fire first responders hangs on a highway overpass in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A sign thanking Camp Fire first responders hangs on a highway overpass in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A sign thanking Camp Fire first responders hangs on a highway overpass in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
6 / 20
Justin Kraus, whose home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, looks for toys for his sons, Liam, 5, (L) and Samuel, 3, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Justin Kraus, whose home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, looks for toys for his sons, Liam, 5, (L) and Samuel, 3, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Justin Kraus, whose home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, looks for toys for his sons, Liam, 5, (L) and Samuel, 3, at a donation site for evacuees in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
7 / 20
After their home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, Landyn Butts, 3, and his family shop for new household items in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

After their home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, Landyn Butts, 3, and his family shop for new household items in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
After their home in Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, Landyn Butts, 3, and his family shop for new household items in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
8 / 20
Leanne Brickett and her son, Aiden, 5, wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Leanne Brickett and her son, Aiden, 5, wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Leanne Brickett and her son, Aiden, 5, wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from the Camp Fire in Chico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
9 / 20
Nicole and Eric Montague, who lost their home in Paradise during the Camp Fire, pose for a photo with their daughter, Destiny, at an aid center for evacuees in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Nicole and Eric Montague, who lost their home in Paradise during the Camp Fire, pose for a photo with their daughter, Destiny, at an aid center for evacuees in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Nicole and Eric Montague, who lost their home in Paradise during the Camp Fire, pose for a photo with their daughter, Destiny, at an aid center for evacuees in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
10 / 20
Travis Lee Hogan, of Paradise, comforts his mother, Bridgett Hogan, while they stay at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Travis Lee Hogan, of Paradise, comforts his mother, Bridgett Hogan, while they stay at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Travis Lee Hogan, of Paradise, comforts his mother, Bridgett Hogan, while they stay at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
11 / 20
Pictures of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire are posted at an evacuation center in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Pictures of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire are posted at an evacuation center in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Pictures of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire are posted at an evacuation center in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
12 / 20
Lane Walker, of Magalia, and Genevieve Brink-Capriola, of Chico, look at a list of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lane Walker, of Magalia, and Genevieve Brink-Capriola, of Chico, look at a list of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Lane Walker, of Magalia, and Genevieve Brink-Capriola, of Chico, look at a list of people missing in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
13 / 20
Justin Clark, 39, who lost his house in Paradise in the Camp Fire, stands by his tent at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Justin Clark, 39, who lost his house in Paradise in the Camp Fire, stands by his tent at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Justin Clark, 39, who lost his house in Paradise in the Camp Fire, stands by his tent at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
14 / 20
David Wigham, 51, who lost his home in Paradise in the Camp Fire, sits at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

David Wigham, 51, who lost his home in Paradise in the Camp Fire, sits at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
David Wigham, 51, who lost his home in Paradise in the Camp Fire, sits at an evacuation center in Oroville, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
15 / 20
Bridgett Hogan, 57, of Paradise, walks through a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Bridgett Hogan, 57, of Paradise, walks through a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Bridgett Hogan, 57, of Paradise, walks through a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
16 / 20
Autumn Bravo-Robertson, 7, of Paradise, does a cartwheel near her father, Mike, while staying at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Autumn Bravo-Robertson, 7, of Paradise, does a cartwheel near her father, Mike, while staying at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Autumn Bravo-Robertson, 7, of Paradise, does a cartwheel near her father, Mike, while staying at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
17 / 20
Raquelle Watjen, of San Jose, and her son, Nic, hand out supplies at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Raquelle Watjen, of San Jose, and her son, Nic, hand out supplies at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Raquelle Watjen, of San Jose, and her son, Nic, hand out supplies at a makeshift evacuation center for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
18 / 20
Lidia Steineman, who lost her home, prays during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Lidia Steineman, who lost her home, prays during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Lidia Steineman, who lost her home, prays during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Laura Martin mourns her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Laura Martin mourns her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Laura Martin mourns her father, TK Huff, during a vigil at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, November 18, 2018. Noah Berger/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of...

Next Slideshows

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the...

11:35am EST
Grim search for California's missing

Grim search for California's missing

Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still...

10:25am EST
International Space Station turns 20

International Space Station turns 20

Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.

8:45am EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

7:10am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the United States illegally, while local politicians question whether they should be in Mexico.

Grim search for California's missing

Grim search for California's missing

Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still missing.

International Space Station turns 20

International Space Station turns 20

Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast