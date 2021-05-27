Displaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Palestinians from the Zawaraa family hold candles as they sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian flag flies above the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian from the Zawaraa family holds a candle near a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A barber works amid rubble of his shop, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians from the Zawaraa family sit near candles in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman cooks amid the rubble of her house, which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
People sit near the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
People are seen near damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Palestinian boy from Zawaraa family walks near their makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Palestinians smoke a water pipe at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians sit on chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman cooks as another sits amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
