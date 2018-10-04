Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote

Kum Rose, 55, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence reacts as she speaks outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde. Displaced Anglophones in Yaounde all agree on one thing about the life they have...more

Kum Rose, 55, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence reacts as she speaks outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde. Displaced Anglophones in Yaounde all agree on one thing about the life they have fled: they were sick of the shooting. "You can be walking along, you hear gunshots and you see people running. You get inside, you dive on the floor," said 55-year-old Kum Rose, who in August left Bomaka, taking the bus with four children and 7 grandchildren. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

