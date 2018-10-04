Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote
Kum Rose, 55, who fled Buea because of violence, washes dishes outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde, Cameroon. Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking...more
Grace Nah (R), 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, stands outside the house where she is taking refuge in Yaounde. The chaos in Anglophone opposition strongholds may help Cameroon's 85-year-old President Paul Biya,...more
Kum Solange, 33, a French and English teacher, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence, sits as she holds her child outside the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. Victory would leave Biya as one of Africa's last...more
Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. It was the nine corpses left by the roadside after a gunfight that made Waba flee her village in Northwest Cameroon in May and hide in the bush. When weeks later...more
Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda because of violence in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. Fofeyen left the Northwest city of Bamenda two weeks ago. He said the Cameroonian military...more
Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. "I felt so scared, I had a broken heart and I said I had to leave," Waba told Reuters in the narrow courtyard of her daughter's house, where she has been staying...more
A street vendor walks past a bar called Facebook in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Grace Nah, 70, who fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Placards of Cameroon President Paul Biya, who is running for reelection scheduled for October 7, are seen above armchairs displayed for sale in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ngwe Emilian, 31, who fled violence in the Northwestern division of Barmenda sits with her child near the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence, cooks as her son-in-law sits in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Kum Rose, 55, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence reacts as she speaks outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde. Displaced Anglophones in Yaounde all agree on one thing about the life they have...more
Grace Nah, 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
