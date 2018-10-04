Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 4, 2018 | 12:35pm EDT

Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote

Kum Rose, 55, who fled Buea because of violence, washes dishes outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde, Cameroon. Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions find themselves without a home and with nowhere to vote in Sunday's presidential election. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kum Rose, 55, who fled Buea because of violence, washes dishes outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde, Cameroon. Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Kum Rose, 55, who fled Buea because of violence, washes dishes outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde, Cameroon. Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions find themselves without a home and with nowhere to vote in Sunday's presidential election. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 15
Grace Nah (R), 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, stands outside the house where she is taking refuge in Yaounde. The chaos in Anglophone opposition strongholds may help Cameroon's 85-year-old President Paul Biya, who is expected to easily win a seventh term to extend his 36 years in office, aided in part by a weak opposition and a resigned population, many of whom view elections as a means to rubber-stamp seven more years of Biya. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Grace Nah (R), 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, stands outside the house where she is taking refuge in Yaounde. The chaos in Anglophone opposition strongholds may help Cameroon's 85-year-old President Paul Biya,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Grace Nah (R), 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, stands outside the house where she is taking refuge in Yaounde. The chaos in Anglophone opposition strongholds may help Cameroon's 85-year-old President Paul Biya, who is expected to easily win a seventh term to extend his 36 years in office, aided in part by a weak opposition and a resigned population, many of whom view elections as a means to rubber-stamp seven more years of Biya. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 15
Kum Solange, 33, a French and English teacher, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence, sits as she holds her child outside the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. Victory would leave Biya as one of Africa's last strongmen, vestige of a post-colonial era that a wave of democracy has slowly eroded. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kum Solange, 33, a French and English teacher, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence, sits as she holds her child outside the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. Victory would leave Biya as one of Africa's last...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Kum Solange, 33, a French and English teacher, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence, sits as she holds her child outside the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. Victory would leave Biya as one of Africa's last strongmen, vestige of a post-colonial era that a wave of democracy has slowly eroded. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 15
Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. It was the nine corpses left by the roadside after a gunfight that made Waba flee her village in Northwest Cameroon in May and hide in the bush. When weeks later she learned that her house had been burned down with all her belongings inside, she decided to leave the region altogether. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. It was the nine corpses left by the roadside after a gunfight that made Waba flee her village in Northwest Cameroon in May and hide in the bush. When weeks later...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. It was the nine corpses left by the roadside after a gunfight that made Waba flee her village in Northwest Cameroon in May and hide in the bush. When weeks later she learned that her house had been burned down with all her belongings inside, she decided to leave the region altogether. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 15
Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda because of violence in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. Fofeyen left the Northwest city of Bamenda two weeks ago. He said the Cameroonian military routinely picked up young men on the streets, suspecting them of being separatist fighters. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda because of violence in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. Fofeyen left the Northwest city of Bamenda two weeks ago. He said the Cameroonian military...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda because of violence in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. Fofeyen left the Northwest city of Bamenda two weeks ago. He said the Cameroonian military routinely picked up young men on the streets, suspecting them of being separatist fighters. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 15
Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. "I felt so scared, I had a broken heart and I said I had to leave," Waba told Reuters in the narrow courtyard of her daughter's house, where she has been staying for a month since leaving her home village of Njinikom. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. "I felt so scared, I had a broken heart and I said I had to leave," Waba told Reuters in the narrow courtyard of her daughter's house, where she has been staying...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Honrne Waba, 40, cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. "I felt so scared, I had a broken heart and I said I had to leave," Waba told Reuters in the narrow courtyard of her daughter's house, where she has been staying for a month since leaving her home village of Njinikom. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 15
A street vendor walks past a bar called Facebook in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A street vendor walks past a bar called Facebook in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
A street vendor walks past a bar called Facebook in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 15
Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Rawlings Fofeyen, 23, a musician who fled the northwestern town of Bamenda in the courtyard of the house where he is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 15
Grace Nah, 70, who fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Grace Nah, 70, who fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Grace Nah, 70, who fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 15
Placards of Cameroon President Paul Biya, who is running for reelection scheduled for October 7, are seen above armchairs displayed for sale in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Placards of Cameroon President Paul Biya, who is running for reelection scheduled for October 7, are seen above armchairs displayed for sale in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Placards of Cameroon President Paul Biya, who is running for reelection scheduled for October 7, are seen above armchairs displayed for sale in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 15
Ngwe Emilian, 31, who fled violence in the Northwestern division of Barmenda sits with her child near the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ngwe Emilian, 31, who fled violence in the Northwestern division of Barmenda sits with her child near the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Ngwe Emilian, 31, who fled violence in the Northwestern division of Barmenda sits with her child near the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 15
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence, cooks as her son-in-law sits in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence, cooks as her son-in-law sits in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence, cooks as her son-in-law sits in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 15
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 15
Kum Rose, 55, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence reacts as she speaks outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde. Displaced Anglophones in Yaounde all agree on one thing about the life they have fled: they were sick of the shooting. "You can be walking along, you hear gunshots and you see people running. You get inside, you dive on the floor," said 55-year-old Kum Rose, who in August left Bomaka, taking the bus with four children and 7 grandchildren. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Kum Rose, 55, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence reacts as she speaks outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde. Displaced Anglophones in Yaounde all agree on one thing about the life they have...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Kum Rose, 55, who fled the southwestern city of Buea because of violence reacts as she speaks outside the house where she has taken refuge with her children in Yaounde. Displaced Anglophones in Yaounde all agree on one thing about the life they have fled: they were sick of the shooting. "You can be walking along, you hear gunshots and you see people running. You get inside, you dive on the floor," said 55-year-old Kum Rose, who in August left Bomaka, taking the bus with four children and 7 grandchildren. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 15
Grace Nah, 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Grace Nah, 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Grace Nah, 70, who said she fled violence in the northwestern division of Momo, poses near the house where she has taken refuge in Yaounde. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Melania in Africa

Melania in Africa

Next Slideshows

Melania in Africa

Melania in Africa

Melania Trump arrives in Malawi, the second stop on her first extended international trip alone to Africa, a continent her husband has referred to derisively.

12:10pm EDT
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The 2018 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Oct 03 2018
Vintage cars parade through Paris

Vintage cars parade through Paris

Classic cars parade through Paris to celebrate the 120th edition of the Paris Auto Show.

Oct 01 2018
Jimmy Carter turns 94

Jimmy Carter turns 94

Former President Jimmy Carter, who served in the White House from 1977 to 1981 and has lived longer after his term in office than any other president in U.S....

Oct 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Melania in Africa

Melania in Africa

Melania Trump arrives in Malawi, the second stop on her first extended international trip alone to Africa, a continent her husband has referred to derisively.

Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Aerial images of the devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The 2018 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1400 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to get aid to outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

North Carolina town hit by double whammy of storms

North Carolina town hit by double whammy of storms

Residents of Fair Bluff, North Carolina, hit by the double whammy of Matthew and Florence, are sorting through the latest wreckage and wondering if it is worth remaining.

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Loved ones gather in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast